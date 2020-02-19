JACKSON — The Alexander Spartans brought their defense to the postseason.
No. 7 Alexander won a grinder against No. 26 Rock Hill in a Division III sectional semifinal on Tuesday. The Spartans advanced in the brackets thanks to a 44-30 victory in a game played at Jackson High School.
Alexander improves to 16-7 with the victory.
The Spartans were able to build up their lead in every quarter. They led just 9-8 after one quarter, but were ahead 25-19 at halftime. The Alexander lead stood at 34-25 going to the fourth, and the Spartans won the final frame 10-5.
Freshman Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander in his tournament debut, scoring 16 points. He scored five points in the opening quarter, and six more in the second. He made 3 of 5 free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Spartans put the game away.
Caleb Terry also hit double figures, scoring 11 points. Kaleb Easley added seven points in the win, while Lucas Markins scored five points. Colby Carsey made a second-quarter trey for three points in the game, while Luke Chapman made a pair of fourth-quarter free throws for two points.
Braden Stayer led Rock Hill with nine points.
Alexander advances to Friday's Division III sectional championship game against Adena. The game will be played at Jackson High School at 8:30 p.m.
No. 10 Adena was a 73-51 winner over No. 23. Lynchburg-Clay on Tuesday.
Alexander defeated Adena 53-39 in Albany back on Dec. 17.
