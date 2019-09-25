CHILLICOTHE — The Alexander Spartans were able to claim an outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship a week ago.
On Tuesday, the Spartans began their tournament run with a successful day at the Jaycees Golf Course.
Alexander finished third in the Division II Boys' Sectional Tournament, advancing to the district tournament.
The top five teams and the top five individuals from Tuesday's sectional were able to punch their tickets to the next round. The Spartans' team score of 364 was good for third place out of 14 teams, allowing their season to continue.
Alexander senior Whit Byrd led the way with a round of 78. He shot 41 on the front nine and 37 on the back to finish third overall in a field of 73 golfers.
Juniors T.J. Vogt and Matthew Morris each finished with a 95 for the Spartans. That tied them with two other golfers for 28th place. Vogt shot 50 on the front nine, then 45 on the back, while Morris shot a 44 on the front, and a 51 on the back nine.
Sophomore Landon Atha finished with a round of 96 to round out Alexander's team scoring. He had a 46 on the front nine and 50 on the front, finishing in a tie for 32nd in the field.
Alexander senior Jacob Conrath finished with a 102, good for 46th place.
Unioto won the team sectional championship with a score of 324. Fairfield Union was second at 341. New Lexington finished fourth at 370, while Circleville's score of 378 rounded out the top five.
Unioto senior Ty Schobelock had the top individual score with a 73. New Lexington's Luken Hoffman was second with a 77, one stroke ahead of Byrd.
Meigs finished seventh with a team score of 381. The Marauders were led by Bobby Musser (92, 21st), Cole Arnott (93, 24th), Austin Mahr (96, 32nd), Dawson Justice (100, 41st) and Augustus Kennedy (114, 58th).
Vinton County finished 13th with a team score of 436. The Vikings were led by Isaiah Allen (105), Brock Hamon (106), Owen Salyer (110), Eli Radabaugh (115) and Sam Huston (118).
Division II Girls' Sectional Tournament
JACKSON — The Meigs Marauders were able to advance during Monday's Division II Girls' Sectional Tournament, held at the Franklin Valley Golf Club.
The Marauders posted a team score of 406, good for third place.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced. Meigs took the final team spot, but finished a comfortable margin ahead of fourth-place Fairland's 441.
Junior Caitlin Cotterill led Meigs with a strong round of 90. That was good for third place in the field of 50.
Junior Kylee Robinson followed with a round of 102, which was tied for 10th. Junior Shelby Whaley had a score of 106, good for 17th, while senior Mikayla Radcliffe posted a score of 108 for a 19th-place finish. Junior Olivia Haggy had a score of 114 to finish 21st.
South Point won the team sectional championship with a score of 379. Gallia Academy finished second at 394.
Fairland senior Hanna Shrout won the individual title with a score of 75. She beat the rest of the field by at least 13 shots, as South Point junior Abbi Zornes was second at 88.
Vinton County finished fifth with a team score of 484. Liz Lambert led the Vikings with a 116, tied for 23rd. She was followed by Olivia Wells' 118, with was 25th. Gretchen McIntire had a 124 (33rd place) and Jaya Booth a 126 (34th). McKenzie Radabaugh finished with a round of 130 (40th).
Nelsonville-York didn't field a team score, but Caitlin Hall, Ryleigh Giffin and Mackenzie Hurd all competed.
Hall finished tied for 19th with a round of 108. Giffin was tied for 26th with a 120, while Hurd was tied for 37th with a 128.
Wellston junior Halle Martin posted a 123, while senior Emma Jadrnicek had a 134.
