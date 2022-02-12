ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans came our firing in their tournament opener, and it proved to be enough to advance.
No. 11 Alexander built an early lead and held off No. 22 South Point 52-46 in a Division III sectional semifinal on Saturday in the Alley.
Alexander's first four baskets were 3-pointers, building a lead it would never relinquish.
The win didn't come easy however, as a 16-point third-quarter lead shrunk to four points before the Spartans final vanquished the Pointers.
"It got to a point I felt like in that fourth quarter where we were playing not to lose instead of playing to win," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said.
Alexander (14-9) led 42-26 after Kara Meeks' basket with 3:51 to play in the third quarter. The Spartans appeared poised to cruise into the next round
South Point (10-12) didn't go away, abandoning its 2-3 zone defense and mounting a comeback.
Alexander was ahead 47-34 after two Marlee Grinstead free throws with 6:58 to play.
The Spartans were held scoreless for the next 4 minutes and 30 seconds, and the Pointers creeped to within 47-41 after Karmen Bruton's 3-pointer with still 2:47 remaining.
"They were face guarding Marlee and a couple were in man and the other two just stood in the paint in zone," Jeff Grinstead said of South Point's fourth-quarter defense. "I don't really know what it was, but it was effective in the end and we were playing not to lose instead of trying to score and go get baskets."
Emma Pennington ended the scoring drought with a key basket in the paint, lifting Alexander to a 49-41 lead.
South Point kept trying to rally, and trailed 50-46 after Camille Hall's three-point play after grabbing an offensive rebound with 38.6 seconds left.
The Pointers had a chance to get closer after Alexander missed a pair of free throws with 24.6 seconds on the clock.
Savatina Jackson missed a 3-pointer that would have cut Alexander's lead to a single point.
Marlee Grinstead secured the defensive rebound and was fouled with 13.4 seconds remaining.
She made both free throws to give Alexander the six-point lead.
The Spartans could finally exhale and look forward to the next round.
"I just told Marlee and Kara, we've got to have the ball in your hands right now," Jeff Grinstead said of the final possessions. "You have to get it. You have to attack it. You have to go keep a hold of it."
Grinstead and Meeks led the way in the tournament victory. Grinstead made 10 of 12 free throws to finish with 20 points, adding seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
Meeks had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.
The two combined for 11 assists. Seven of their assists set the other up for a score.
The two seniors are four-year starters and have been playing together since youth basketball.
"They feed off of one another," Jeff Grinstead said. "They've been such a good combination for the last nine years, honestly. They just know where each other's going to be. They know when to screen, when not to screen. When they're going to go back door. They've just played so much together that they are able to read one another."
South Point has relied on a 2-3 zone this season, attempting to slow the game down in defensive battles.
The Spartans didn't let that game plan work on Saturday thanks to their early start. Meeks hit two early 3-pointers, with Grinstead and Olivia Ohms also hitting a long-range shot for a 12-4 lead.
Alexander made 5 of 7 3-pointers in the opener quarter, beating the zone defense.
"We watched a lot of film on them and that zone they play is pretty effective," Jeff Grinstead said. "We felt like there were gaps in it. We got to those gaps. We got good kicks to 3s. That's what I tried to tell our girls, settle down, run our offense. The shots are there."
The final 3-pointer of the opening quarter came from half court, as Meeks banked a long-range shot in at the buzzer for an 18-8 lead.
"That was huge looking back, really huge," Jeff Grinstead said. "It just looked so perfect and sure enough, banked it right in."
Alexander made 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, leading 30-22.
The Spartans opened the third quarter with a 12-4 run to build the 16-point lead. Grinstead and Meeks scored or assisted on all 12 points, with Ohms hitting her second 3-pointer of the game on a feed from Meeks.
Alexander would eventually have to hang on for the win, but all that matters in the tournament is which team ultimately advances.
Hall had a strong outing for South Point with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. Bruton added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jackson had nine points and two steals.
Ohms added six points for the Spartans, while Monica Thompson had five points. Pennington led the team with nine rebounds, also scoring two points.
Alexander gets a rematch at No. 6 New Lexington, a 54-33 winner over No. 27 Crooksville on Saturday. The sectional final is at New Lexington on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Alexander lost at New Lexington 67-52 on Dec. 29. The Spartans were within 25-22 at halftime before falling behind in the second half.
Jeff Grinstead said Meeks battled foul trouble in that game. Panther junior standout Aubri Spicer scored 26 points.
"I think we can definitely give them a game," Jeff Grinstead said. "They're a great team, very well-coached. Coach (Jay) Chadwell does a great job up there. As long as we have a couple good days or practice, we can go up there and hopefully give them a heck of a game."
Alexander 52, South Point 46
South Point;8;14;10;14;—;46
Alexander;18;12;14;8;—;52
SOUTH POINT 46 (10-12)
Camille Hall 5 5-6 15, Sarah Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Emma Saddler 1 0-0 3, Karmen Bruton 4 4-4 13, Kimrin Staley 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 2 0-0 4, Savatina Jackson 3 2-2 9; TOTALS 16 11-14 46; 3-point field goals: 3 (Saddler, Bruton, Jackson 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 52 (14-9)
Monica Thompson 2 1-4 5, Emma Pennington 1 0-0 2, Olivia Ohms 2 0-0 6, Kara Meeks 6 4-8 19, Marlee Grinstead 4 10-12 20, Ava Hoffer 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 15-24 52; 3-point field goals: 7 (Meeks 3, Ohms, Grinstead 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Point 16-53 (.302), 3-point field goals 3-20 (.150), Alexander 15-30 (.500), 3-point field goals 7-14 (.500); Free throws — South Point 11-14 (.786), Alexander 15-24 (.625); Rebounds — South Point 29 (Hall, Bruton 6 apiece), Alexander 30 (Pennington 9); Assists — South Point 6 (Bruton 4), Alexander 12 (Meeks 6); Blocks — South Point 1 (Ermalovich 1), Alexander 2 (Grinstead 2); Turnovers — South Point 10, Alexander 17; Steals — South Point 11 (Hall 5), Alexander 6 (Grinstead 4); Team fouls — South Point 19, Alexander 14.
