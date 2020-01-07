The Alexander Spartans walked out of the visiting locker room at Athens High School on Monday, a convincing victory already in hand.
As the Spartans walked back out onto the court to see friends and family, they soon found out they were now a first-place team.
Alexander rolled to a 65-44 victory at Athens' McAfee Gymnasium behind a career-high 31 points from Marlee Grinstead.
Minutes after the Spartans' fifth consecutive win moved their record to 9-3 overall, and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, Nelsonville-York pulled off a stunning upset of the Vinton County Vikings.
As a result, Alexander, Nelsonville-York and Vinton County are all tied for first in the league standings after one round of TVC-Ohio play.
The Spartans' lone league defeat came at Vinton County last month. The Vikings have won the last two TVC-Ohio titles outright, but now a three-team race will take part over the rest of the season.
"It's just going to come down to whoever makes the least amount of mistakes, and I honestly feel like whichever teams plays the hardest, that's who's going to win our league," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "Got half a season to go."
Alexander remained firmly in the TVC-Ohio race on Monday thanks to Grinstead's scoring, and strong team defense.
Athens led 11-8 after a Kianna Benton 3-pointer. It would be the Bulldogs' final points for 5 minutes and 58 seconds as the Spartans ripped off a game-changing 20-0 run.
"We tried to turn up the pressure a little bit defensively," Jeff Grinstead said. "We had no intentions of pressing. We just wanted to play better defense. We felt like when we played Coal Grove we didn't play very well defensively. We needed to play harder and be more intense, play defense with more energy like we used to do. I felt like we did that at times tonight."
Marlee Grinstead had eight points and two assists during the big 20-0 surge. Taylor Meadows' 3-pointer allowed Alexander to lead 18-11 in the opening quarter. Grinstead's two free throws with 6:27 left in the second quarter capped the run and gave Alexander a 28-11 advantage.
Grinstead finished 11 for 21 from the field, including 10 of 16 from 2-point range. She made 8 of her 9 free throw attempts. She added five rebounds, five steals, four blocked shots and two assists as the sophomore was a thorn in Athens' side all night.
"She was able to get to the rim a lot," Jeff Grinstead said. "She can do that. She can get in there and finish and she draws a lot of contact and a lot of free throws."
Athens coach Seth Matheny acknowledged the difficult matchup that Grinstead presented.
"We had discussed running a box-and-one against her but at the same time they've got several solid players that if you focus primarily on her, they'll eat you alive too," he said. "So we attempted to play solid team defense. Rotate our best defenders on her."
Kara Meeks added 15 points and seven rebounds for Alexander, while Meadows tallied nine points, three assists and two steals.
The Bulldogs (2-8, 2-4 TVC-Ohio) were able to get as close as down 12 points on three different occasions, thanks in large part to 3-pointers.
Athens was 9 of 20 from long range in the game. Laura Manderick made three, while Mindi Gregory and Benton each hit two from deep. Olivia Banks and Nevada Rhoades each sank one.
"We made some shots early and that helped," Matheny said. "I don't know what we shot from outside, but it felt like we shot it pretty well."
Harper Bennett opened the third quarter with a basket to allow Athens to trail just 39-27.
However, Grinstead struck again. She scored the next six points to give Alexander a 45-28 edge, forcing a Bulldogs' timeout.
Grinstead's final two baskets came in the lane, as she had all 31 points in the first three quarters and Alexander led 57-37.
The Spartans' largest lead came at 63-37 following an Emma Brooks free throw with 3:12 to play.
Manderick led Athens with 14 points, while Gregory added eight points. Athens did receive scoring from nine different players.
"Had some solid contributions from some of the younger girls tonight," Matheny said. "I thought Emily (Zuber) gave us good minutes whenever she came in. Just didn't have much of an answer for Marlee."
The Bulldogs, who were playing their first game in 16 days, will return home on Thursday against Wellston. Athens defeated the Rockets in overtime on Dec. 9.
"He knows how to take your strengths out," Matheny said of Wellston coach Scot Sturgill. "When he can successfully do that against us, it's just a matter of whether those other girls are going to step up. Down there Kianna (Benton) had a really good game. We've added a few different wrinkles to try and help out with Laura, but he's going to focus the majority of what he does on stopping her. Trying to make somebody else beat him."
Alexander begins the second half of the TVC-Ohio season with a trip to River Valley on Thursday. The Spartans know they control their own destiny for an outright league title the rest of the way, but so do the Buckeyes and Vikings. Suddenly, the TVC-Ohio is a three-team race for the top spot.
"Most of these teams don't change it up a lot from year to year, from game to game," Jeff Grinstead said. "It's just a knock down, drag out when we play Vinton, or us and Nelsonville, or Nelsonville and Vinton. It's pretty straight up. Everybody knows what everybody is doing."
Alexander 65, Athens 44
Alexander;22;17;18;8;—;65
Athens;11;14;12;7;—;44
ALEXANDER 65 (9-3, 5-1 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 0 1-2 1, Taylor Meadows 4 0-0 9, Erin Scurlock 1 2-2 4, Kara Meeks 4 7-7 15, Marlee Grinstead 11 8-9 31, Emma Brooks 0 1-2 1, Hope Richardson 2 0-1 4, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ohms 0 0-0 0, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 19-23 65; 3-point field goals 2 (Meadows, Grinstead 1 apiece)
ATHENS 44 (2-8, 2-4 TVC-Ohio)
Laura Manderick 5 1-3 14, Harper Bennett 2 0-0 4, Mindi Gregory 3 0-0 8, Kesi Federspiel 1 0-0 2, Kianna Benton 2 0-0 6, Emily Zuber 1 0-0 2, Olivia Banks 1 1-2 4, Nevada Rhoades 1 0-0 3, Bailey Cordray-Davis 0 0-0 0, Annika Benton 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schlicher 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 16 3-7 44; 3-point field goals: 9 (Manderick 3, Gregory, Kianna Benton 2 apiece, Banks, Rhoades 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 22-47 (.468), 3-point field goals 2-12 (.167); Athens 16-53 (.302), 3-point field goals 9-20 (.450); Free throws — Alexander 19-23 (.826), Athens 3-7 (.428); Rebounds — Alexander 36 (Meeks 7), Athens 32 (Kianna Benton 6); Assists — Alexander 6 (Meadows 3), Athens 8 (Bennett, Gregory 2 apiece); Blocks — Alexander 6 (Grinstead 4), Athens 3 (Bennett 2); Turnovers — Alexander 16, Athens 21; Steals — Alexander 14 (Grinstead 5), Athens 6 (Gregory 3); Team fouls — Alexander 11, Athens 19; JV game — Alexander 37, Athens 19
