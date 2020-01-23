ROCK SPRINGS — The Alexander Spartans got back in the win column.
Alexander had three players in double figures, leading to a 54-43 win at Meigs High School's Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Thursday.
Alexander snaps a four-game losing streak with the victory, improving to 11-7 overall and 7-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander in scoring, tallying 19 points. She made 5 of 7 shots from 2-point range, also making all six of her free throws.
Jadyn Mace followed with 16 points, thanks to hot shooting from behind the arc. She made 4 of 9 from 3-point range, also adding a pair of 2-point makes.
Kara Meeks added 12 points for Alexander, while Erin Scurlock scored four points, Taylor Meadows two points and Hope Richardson one point.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 16 points, making a pair of 3-pointers. Jerrica Smith scored eight points for the Marauders.
Alexander swept the season series against Meigs, also winning 57-39 on Dec. 16.
The Spartans led 10-6 after one quarter, and 29-14 at halftime. The advantage grew to 43-25 after three quarters.
