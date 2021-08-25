When the Gallia Academy Blue Devils had the Alexander Spartans on the schedule at home, the analytics may have favored the hosts for their first ever victory against the Spartans. After all, they had already been tested with a hard-earned victory over Warren and the young Spartans had yet to play.
But, as fate would have it, there were complications. A pre-game conversation between Academy coach Corey Camden and Spartan mentor Kirk Crow was essentially not a “who’s who” but “who’s not here”.
Both coaches were missing starters including the Devils’ dangerous Keagan Daniels and Alexander’s multi-tasking Ethan Neidhart. “We each were looking around at our rosters for fill-ins. We aren’t very deep, and inexperienced, so it was going to take a lot for our guys to step up,” Crow commented. “I think they (Gallia) were pretty confident given the situation.”
The first ten minutes of the game may have given the home side even more confidence. They brought the attack with long passes and speed to get over the Spartan defense. Maddux Camden whisked into the defensive third in the first minute but his attempt went wide. But, soon after, he drew first blood when he side stepped two defenders who collided and went down. Alone with goalie Landon Ding, he poked the ball into the back of the net. The crowd was excited with the 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Keeping up the pressure, big forward Brody Wilt crashed through the defense and rifled a rip toward Ding. But the sophomore keeper came off his line to limit the angle and Wilt’s shot went wide.
After withstanding the first ten minutes of stress, Alexander got their bearings and the younger players who were forced into action began to gel with the veterans. And the individual battles began to become evident. In the middle, Parker Bolin and Andrew Nance were working Gallia’s Camden. Tyler Wallace battled Wilt in the defensive set along with Jace Ervin. Up top, Kyler D’Augustino and the Devils’ Ayden Roettker were locked in body blasts that Joannie Weston and all the Bay Area Bombers would appreciate.
Bolin started to create more space in the middle with his dribbling and controlled runs. And five minutes later, he located D’Augustino who rolled past the defense to equalize the score 1-1 when he pasted a shot past Academy goalie Bryson Miller.
With the game even, the strategy game more evident. For their part, the Devils looked to knock the ball over the defense and count on speed to get open. Alexander’s defense won those battles and only allowed the two serious attempts at the framework. The Spartans controlled the midfield with passing and looked to get D’Augustino’s speed to open opportunities. In the fast-paced remaining minutes, Miller was forced to turn away quality shots by Dylan Allison and Bolin.
With a score knotted at ones, Crow was pleased with his team’s effort. “We had young guys getting lots of minutes in unfamiliar positions and really working hard. Getting those first game jitters out of the way was key.”
The first minute of the second half was intense. First, Camden swiftly broke into the open and barley missed wide. Seconds later, it was D’Augustino’s turn to charge past the defense. His rip was collected by Miller and both teams’ fans let loose a held breath. Then, almost within a minute of the timing of the first half score, Wilt fired a shot under Ding that gave the Devils what looked like a significant 2-1 lead very early in the half. With the momentum seemingly on their side, Gallia kept up the attack. Wilt once again got free and leveled a blast to Ding’s webbing. The sophomore was not to be beat again and smothered the shot to keep his team close.
And, like the first half, Alexander gained possession after the first ten minutes, passing around the midfield and challenging every ball near them. Most of the action was taking place on their side of the center line. Forcing the play at the defense, the Spartans earned several corner kicks. Allison’s second offering found sky marshal D’Augustino in the air to Miller’s right. His header smacked the strings for the second equalizer of the night. The timing of the goal was in the same minute as the score in the first half.
The urgency and intensity of the match ramped up. Both sides created good opportunities at the midway mark of the stanza and the battles continued. Both D’Augustino and Roettker were issued yellow cards and there were collisions all over the pitch. Still, Alexander held sway forcing the defense to work in the next five minute span.
Bolin fed D’Augustino for a shot that tailed wide followed by Allison with a strike that was barely parried away. His subsequent corner kick looked to be just under the crossbar but Miller was able to get a paw on it to tip it over.
With the midfield patrol holding possession, Bolin initiated the next Spartan attack with five minutes to go. As he wove through the defense, he shot to Miller’s left and the keeper responded with a parry back to the center. Looking at an open net, Bolin’s rebound seemed to be the winner. But Miller made a diving save to collect the ball just before it crossed the line to his right.
With the remaining time, it was like Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots on steroids. The action was fast, furious, and wild. Gallia runs were stopped by Andrew Norris and Ervin. The Spartans got into the defensive third several times to be stopped by deep clears by Roettker. The back and forth battles continued to the last second with the end point a 2-2 draw.
“We had some really nice ball movement in the middle and our defense worked well together. We asked a lot out of our starters tonight and they logged a lot of minutes. Our young guys really stood out. This was a tough, intense match but we held together.”
The Spartan road show will continue Thursday when Alexander travels south for a match with South Point, then it’s off to Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday.
SCORING:
Gallia 1 1 2
Alex 1 1 2
Gallia Camden 1st 35:32 1-0
Alex D’Augustino (Bolin) 1st 25:14 1-1
Gallia Wilt 2nd 34:08 2-1
Alex D’Augustino (Allison) 2nd 25:23 2-2
