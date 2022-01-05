ALBANY — Alexander junior Kyler D'Augustino has piled up points all season, averaging 29.8 per game.
D'Augustino got plenty of help from his teammates on Tuesday, as the Spartans were able to break out of a funk.
Alexander snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 77-59 in the Alley.
D'Augustino added to his point total for the season — he's now scored 358 points after tallying 32 on Tuesday.
The rest of his teammates combined to score 45 points, as all nine Spartans who entered the game scored at least two points.
"Our supporting cast was terrific tonight," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "Probably the best it's been all year."
Junior Dylan Allison came off the bench to make three 3-pointers as part of an 11-point scoring effort. Zach Barnhouse had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Braydin McKee added eight points and six rebounds.
Alexander (5-7, 3-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) also received five points, four rebounds and three assists from Jace Ervin.
Skinner said the rest of the Spartans have settled into their roles as the season has progressed, and it showed on Tuesday.
"Those things just don't happen over night," he said. "You think when you start a season out that you've got everything all lined up and you know what you're doing. The dynamics always change. Being comfortable on the floor is a big deal, and on the offensive end tonight we all looked comfortable."
D'Augustino rebounded from a slow start. He didn't score in the first quarter, missing all eight of his field goal attempts.
He had his 32 points on 14 for 18 shooting over the final three quarters, scoring 23 in the second half. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Skinner said D'Augustino slightly injured his ankle early in the game, but got stronger as the contest rolled along.
"Once he gets going, man he's hard to handle," Skinner said.
The Buckeyes were trying to contain Alexander's weapons while playing short handed.
Sophomore Keagan Swope played his first game since Dec. 17, and James Koska is back to full strength after missing time in December.
However, Nelsonville-York is now missing Jaydon Abram and Landon Inman.
It's been a revolving door for head coach Blaine Gabriel, who has struggled to keep his lineup anywhere close to full strength.
"It seems like it's always, as soon as I get one back, somebody else goes, and they're a good team," Gabriel said of Alexander.
Swope had the task of guarding D'Augustino in his first game back. The Buckeyes held D'Augustino to just nine points at halftime, but the Alexander star made 10 of his 13 second-half attempts.
"I need to be able to give someone like Keagan a break because he works really hard with that," Gabriel said. "We lost (D'Augustino) a couple times. I know Keagan's a hell of a defensive player. I just need to get him a break."
The Buckeyes were hanging tough at halftime, trailing just 32-27.
The Spartans hit a run to start the third quarter to take control.
Barnhouse scored on a putback, then D'Augustino nailed consecutive 3-pointers.
The Spartans scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, leading 44-27 after D'Augustino assisted on Ervin's basket.
"We came out flat," Gabriel said. "They came out and hit a couple shots. They're a good team, especially with Kyler. We held him to nothing in the first quarter, then he got a couple layups here and got him started a little bit."
Skinner noted Alexander's defensive effort to start the second half. The Buckeyes were scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the third, and only scored 10 points in the quarter.
"I had to get after them a little bit at halftime, that we need to play with a better effort defensively," Skinner said. "We can't count on just being good enough to outscore somebody. Our margin for error is not very big. Defending with effort has to be a constant."
The Buckeyes (3-7, 1-4 TVC-Ohio) never got closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter, as the Spartans led 73-52 after consecutive D'Augustino field goals.
Alexander was able to withstand a spectacular effort from Nelsonville-York senior guard Drew Carter. He scored 25 points, making 7 of 13 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range. He also handed out five assists.
"Drew shot the ball well tonight," Gabriel said. "He's been struggling a little bit. He's been sick. I feel good about that."
Swope had 13 points and two steals for the Buckeyes, with Koska adding 11 points and three steals.
The Buckeyes are quickly back on the court, hosting Crooksville on Thursday.
"We'll be alright," Gabriel said. "We have a chance, if we can get a couple of them back for Thursday. We just have to regroup and be ready to play."
Alexander has also been shorthanded without junior guard Jagger Cain, who missed his fourth consecutive game.
Cain hasn't played since Dec. 18, but Skinner said he has a chance to return on Friday against Vinton County.
"Jagger Cain has been our glue guy so to speak," Skinner said. "He's a great defender. He's a high-energy guy. He's a tough guy. We have really missed him."
The Spartans will have a chance to make a statement in the TVC-Ohio standings on Friday against the Vikings.
Vinton County, at 3-0, is the only unbeaten team left inside league play. Alexander and Meigs are each a game back in the loss column.
"We're not in the race unless we beat Vinton on Friday," Skinner said. "If we beat Vinton on Friday, then we're in the race. Vinton and Alexander games have become pretty spirited over the years. I think it will be a good game."
Alexander 77, Nelsonville-York 59
Nelsonville-York;11;16;10;22;—;59
Alexander;13;19;19;26;—;77
NELSONVILLE-YORK 59 (3-7, 1-4 TVC-Ohio)
James Koska 3 3-3 11, Drew Carter 7 5-5 25, Keagan Swope 5 2-2 13, Trent Morrissey 2 2-4 6, Leighton Loge 1 2-2 4, Dakota Inman 0 0-0 0, Andrew Connor 0 0-0 0, Thatcher Smith 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 14-16 59; 3-point field goals: 9 (Carter 6, Koska 2, Swope 1)
ALEXANDER 77 (5-7, 3-1 TVC-Ohio)
Braydin McKee 4 0-0 8, Jace Ervin 2 0-0 5, Kyler D'Augustino 14 1-1 32, Alex Norris 1 0-0 2, Zach Barnhouse 5 0-2 10, Stanley Viny 2 0-0 5, Dylan Allison 3 2-2 11, Levi Thompson 1 0-0 2, Gage Vincent 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 33 3-5 77; 3-point field goals: 8 (D'Augustino, Allison 3 apiece, Ervin, Viny 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 18-40 (.450), 3-point field goals 9-21 (.429); Alexander 33-71 (.465), 3-point field goals 8-26 (.308); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 14-16 (.875), Alexander 3-5 (.600); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 21 (Koska, Morrissey 4 apiece), Alexander 38 (Barnhouse 11); Assists — Nelsonville-York 13 (Carter, Loge 5 apiece), Alexander 17 (D'Augustino 4); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 2 (Koska 2), Alexander 1 (Allison 1); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 14, Alexander 10; Steals — Nelsonville-York 7 (Koska 3), Alexander 11 (D'Augustino 3); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 7, Alexander 12; JV game — Nelsonville-York 38, Alexander 36 (2OT).
