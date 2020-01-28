ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans got back on the winning track on Tuesday.
The Spartans defended their home court, defeating the Wellston Golden Rockets 49-33.
The win allowed Alexander to remain in a first-place tie in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with the Athens Bulldogs.
Alexander and Athens are both 7-1 in league play after Tuesday, with Athens earning a 68-50 win at Nelsonville-York.
The Bulldogs had defeated the Spartans last Friday to force the tie, but Alexander bounced back in winning fashion against Wellston.
Alexander (12-4 overall) was in control throughout after winning the opening quarter 21-10. The Spartans extended that lead out to 36-16 by halftime. Alexander relied on its defense the rest of the way, leading 44-24 going to the final quarter.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander in scoring with 12 points. He scored seven first-quarter points to help the Spartans establish the early advantage.
Kaleb Easley followed with 11 points, making a trio of 3-point shots. Luke Chapman added six points off the bench. Lucas Markins, starting in place of the injured J.K. Kearns, scored five points. Colby Carsey logged playing time in all four quarters, also scoring five points for Alexander.
Trey Schaller and Caleb Terry each scored four points for Alexander, while Cam Houpt added two points.
Cyan Ervin led Wellston (4-13, 2-6 TVC-Ohio) with eight points. Evan Brown added six points, while Hunter Smith tallied five points.
Alexander will remain home when its hosts Warren in a non-league contest on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.