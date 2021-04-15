ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans got their first win in a big way on Thursday.
Alexander broke out for a 12-2, five-inning victory against the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Spartans improved to 1-8 on the season, avenging an earlier loss at Federal Hocking.
The Lancers fell to 5-6.
Federal Hocking scored a run in the top of the first, but Alexander answered with four in the second and two in the third to lead 6-1.
The Lancers scored another run in the fifth, but the Spartans ended the contest with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
John Hobbs pitched a complete game in the victory, striking out six. He gave up five hits and walked four.
The Spartans finished with nine hits, taking advantage of five Federal Hocking errors and four walks. Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Clark each had two singles in the win. Phillips scored two runs, while Clark drew a walk, scored a run and drove another run home.
Jace Ervin had a hit and three RBIs in the win, while Matthew Morris and Jordan Schultz each scored two runs. Cam Bayha, Drew Harris and Cameron Oberholzer also added singles.
Federal Hocking started Drew Airhart on the mound, and he pitched three innings. He gave up six runs, with four being earned, while also striking out two batters. Iden Miller pitched the final 1 2-3 innings, giving up six unearned runs.
Collin Jarvis and Hunter Smith both had two-hit games for Federal Hocking, with each player driving in a run. One of Smith's hits was a double.
Miller also hit a single for Federal Hocking. Wes Carpenter and Airhart scored the Lancers' runs, as Carpenter drew two walks.
Alexander's next game is at Nelsonville-York on Monday.
After hosting Trimble on Friday, Federal Hocking will travel to South Gallia on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.