ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have lately picked up sectional victories taking on teams that come to Albany with sketchy records. That was not the case on Thursday when the Mustangs of Westfall came to town sporting a thirteen-win record and seeking to prove the worth of Southern Ohio soccer.
However, the Spartans’ strength of schedule earned them the No. 1 seed and the home field for the match, as Alexander would take the 2-1 victory.
The Mustangs feature a big front trio of Carman Walters, Madalynn Yates and tall Mahaley Farmer and the strategy is to get the ball to them exclusively. Tom Fauber’s Spartans managed to stifle that scheme for the most part by applying offensive pressure of their own and battling for every possession.
The first portion of the match was pretty much a Spartan show with Amora Albano charging down the left flank, Taylor Meadows shredding through the defense, and strong midfield play by Alexis Queen, Marlee Grinstead and Jenelle Fauber. Meadows’ speed was proving to be a problem for the Westfall defenders as she got free early and often.
Ten minutes in, she collected a steal from Fauber and rolled into the defensive third with a head of steam. Luring Mustang goalie Marcy Dudgeon off her line, Meadows powered a shot from the left side of the pipeworks that blew by Dudgeon and rattled into the far corner.
A defensive miscue allowed the visitors to equalize midway through the period. A lob into the box was not covered adequately and senior Chloe Tanler chased down the ball almost uncontested. She placed a shot to the far side of Emma Pennington and the score was even at 1-1.
From this point and for their part, Alexander had the bulk of the activity in the Mustang defensive third, forcing them into six corner kicks in the first half. Thought they created danger, they did not finish with those opportunities, having shots flying just outside the goal.
Tanler nearly closed out the half with a big goal. She got loose, cut in from the right side, and blasted a wicked shot at the strings. Pennington was up for the challenge and smothered the attempt, keeping the score even going into the half.
“This was the most intense sectional final game we’ve had,” Fauber said. “We could have made it more comfortable given the chances we had but needed to finish those opportunities. Emma’s save was critical.”
The second half found the Spartans reprising their roles from the first and putting pressure on the Mustang defense and working the midfield to negate the Westfall big three. Midway through the period, it was another corner kick that give the Spartans the cushion they needed. Daryn Hoffer sent a kick to the center of the collective in front of Dudgeon. Grinstead rose above everyone and got her head on the ball and popped it into the twine for the 2-1 go-ahead goal.
Albano and Meadows each took shots at Dudgeon and forced her into tough saves. With the offensive pressure continuing, the midfield and defense worked together to shut off any threats from the Mustangs. The Sasha Battrell led back four didn’t allow a shot on goal in the final forty.
With the 2-1 win and a fifth consecutive sectional title in the books, the Spartans will head to Waverly Tuesday with another district invitation in hand.
Alexander (7-6-5) will battle Lynchburg-Clay at 7 p.m.
“We made some adjustments in the second half and that seemed to disrupt their offense. There were some tough matchups out there but we held together and won our share. I thought the key was how well we did in the midfield. This was a formidable team we faced tonight and it seemed as intense as a district final.”
SCORING:
Alex 1 1 2
Westfall 1 0 1
Alex Meadows 1st 30:28 1-0
Westfall Tanler 1st 23:48 1-1
Alex Grinstead (Hoffer) 2nd 20:38 2-1
