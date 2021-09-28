The match between the Alexander Spartans and the Logan Chiefs was truly a story of two distinct halves on Tuesday night. Tom Fauber’s team had been in a bit of a slump lately and had to face a strong, talented group from Logan.
But the Spartans got off on the good foot almost immediately. Aquaria Albano ripped a shot that barely drifted wide in the first twenty seconds. Continuing the pressure, Alexander forced the Logan defense into a number of sideline clearances.
They broke down the defense shortly thereafter. Amora Albano stole a pass at midfield and sent it on to Marlee Grinstead who, in turn, found the younger Albano in stride. She outraced the last defender and tucked the ball for the first score of the night.
Logan’s strategy was to work passes into the talented Brooklin Harris who could either find an opening or a running mate headed toward the strings. But she was shadowed by Chloe Kunkel or Ava Hoffer and could not get much clearance.
Midway through the period, Amora Albano broke free and faced keeper Kati Straus one-on-one. Albano won that challenge and knocked in her fiftieth career goal as a Spartan. Alexander took the 2-0 lead into halftime.
“We were marking pretty well on defense, trying to keep the ball from their main weapons,” Fauber said. “We created some problems for their defense,too, and probably should have added in another score.”
As the second half began, the Spartan momentum didn’t wane. They earned two corner kicks in the first few minutes. The next corner kick proved costly. Jenelle Fauber sent it low and hard to the near post. It sheared through and the lead increased to what seemed a comfortable 3-0 advantage.
Albano nearly added another twelve minutes in with a wicked rip from the right that Straus had to work to cover. But the momentum slowly shifted to the visitors.
Harris, operating in the middle of the front line, began to get open more and more. A few minutes after Albano’s charge, she worked free for a shot that Alexander keeper Emma Pennington parried away. It bounced back at her for another save but there was a jam directly in front of the goal for the rebound. The ball bounced from Chief to Spartan to Chief, but was finally tipped into the net by Danika Mahaffey.
Invigorated, Logan continued the offensive, working the sides and controlling the middle. Just after the midway point, Harris swerved from the center to her left and fired a shot to the far post that settled in the webbing. The lead was now down to 3-2 and the Chiefs were taking charge.
Harris was about to ring up another four minutes later. An Avery Cook-Porter throw-in somehow found its way through the Spartan defense like it was on a wire. The only boot that touched it was one of Harris’s and she knotted the score with another blast from the right side.
Alexander regained their poise and threatened a few times in the remaining minutes. Amora Albano launched a deep shot that smacked off the crossbar and, though each side worked the ball, the game was to end in the 3-3 draw.
“They changed their formation, got wide on us, and moved Harris into a position where she could float more,” Fauber commented. “We didn’t adjust well enough after having the 3-0 lead. It’s not a loss but it feels like we gave away a win. Amora getting her fiftieth goal was a positive, though.”
The Spartans are 4-3-2 and will head to Athens for the second meeting with the Bulldogs on Thursday.
SCORING:
Alex 2 1 3
Logan 0 3 3
Alex Aq Albano (Grinstead) 1st 31:57 1-0
Alex Am Albano 1st 18:22 2-0
Alex Fauber 2nd 35:59 3-0
Logan Mahaffey 2nd26:04 3-1
Logan Harris 2nd 18:29 3-2
Logan Harris 2nd 14:38 3-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.