GALLIPOLIS — The Alexander Spartans enjoyed a strong opening week to the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf season.
Alexander won the second league match of the season, hosted by River Valley at the Cliffside Golf Course, on Thursday.
The Spartans have won both league matches so far, and Whit Byrd has won medalist honors both times.
Byrd carded a nine-hole score of 39 on Thursday and was the only golfer to break 40.
His efforts helped improve Alexander's league mark to 12-0.
The Spartans' team score was 175. Matthew Morris and Landon Atha each followed Byrd with a round of 44. The Spartans' fourth scorer on Thursday was Joey O'Rourke and Jacob Conrath, who each finished with 48s.
TJ Vogt also shot a 49 for Alexander, while Caleb Terry had a 54.
The Athens Bulldogs were a close second second, finishing with a team score of 178.
Athens was led by Tyson Smith's round of 41. He was followed by Ben Pratt (44), Sam Carpenter (45) and Nathan Shadik (48) in the team scoring.
Athens has been second in both TVC-Ohio matches, and has a team record of 10-2.
Brayden Whiting had a 54 and Matt McDonalds a 57 for Athens.
Wellston finished third with a team score of 189. Hunter Cardwell led the way with a 41, while Brandyn Bush had a 43. Will Zinn followed with a 52, and Timothy Stanley a 53. The Rockets are now 7-5 overall.
Meigs finished fourth with a team score of 190, just one shot back of Wellston. Austin Mahr paced the Marauders with a round of 43. Bobby Musser followed with a 44, while Cole Arnott had a 50. Dawson Justice and Gus Kennedy each had a 53 for Meigs, which is 7-5 overall in the league.
Vinton County came in fifth with a team score of 233. The Vikings were led by Isaiah Allen (48), Owen Salyers (52), Eli Radabaugh (57) and Josh McKinnis (58). The Vikings are 4-8 overall in the TVC-Ohio.
River Valley finished fifth with a team score of 233, moving to 2-10 overall. Dalton Mershon (52), Blaine Cline (54), Alex Euton (60) and Jordan Lambert (67) led the way.
Nelsonville-York (0-12) didn't have enough golfers to qualify for a team score. Caitlyn Hall (57) and Ryleigh Giffin (68) competed on Thursday.
The third TVC-Ohio meet will be held Wednesday at Forest Hills, with Nelsonville-York serving as the host school.
