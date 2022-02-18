ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans rung in the New Year with a 4-7 record and had lost four games in a row.
"Our mistakes were glaring during that time period," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said.
Fast forward seven weeks later, and the Spartans are rolling into the district tournament.
Alexander continued its winning ways, winning a Division III sectional final over Lynchburg-Clay on Friday, 63-58.
The Spartans are sectional champions for the first time since 2019, as they cut the nets down in the Alley for the second in less than a week.
Alexander (15-9) has won 11 out of its last 13 games since the calendar flipped to 2022, including winning the last five games in a row. After winning a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division last Saturday, the Spartans are advancing to the district tournament after a pair of home tournament wins.
"Those were big-time learning points," Skinner said of some of the December losses. "We went down to Southeastern, probably played as poorly as we played all year. We went to Waterford and ran into a buzz saw, but from there we started to turn it around a little bit. These guys come to practice every day and they work hard and the'yre wonderful and they're nice kids. They do exactly what we ask."
The Mustangs (8-12), the No. 23 seed in the bracket, advanced last Tuesday with an overtime upset win at No. 10 Westfall.
They were poised to try and win another tournament road game, leading No. 7 Alexander 36-31 at halftime.
"I think that no matter how much we warned them about the quality of Lynchburg-Clay, all they saw was that they only won eight or nine games," Skinner said. "So they were assuming the wrong way."
Lynchburg-Clay shot 57.7 percent (15 of 26) from the field in the first half, so defense was the halftime focus.
"I was not happy with the way we finished the first half," Skinner said. "Halftime was a little brutal. I wasn't very happy with our extra rotation defensively. I thought we were slow. I thought we were a little bit lazy."
The Spartans forced a turnover on the Mustangs' first third-quarter possession, then Dylan Allison followed with a 3-pointer and Alexander was off and running.
Alexander ripped off 14-2 run, leading 45-38 after Jace Ervin scored after collecting an offensive rebound in the paint.
"We made adjustments for the second half," Alexander junior Kyler D'Augustino said. "In the first half we were hitting some difficult shots. We found the gaps, we got more wide open shots (in the second half) and knocked them down."
The Spartans were able to gain more balance around the offensive exploits of D'Augustino in the second half.
The junior standout scored 19 of Alexander's first 25 points, then finished by needing to score just 12 of the Spartans' final 38 points.
"We didn't get off to the best start as a team," D'Augustino said. "I started off pretty hot. Once everyone gets going with me, that's when we really start to become really good."
That's been one of the keys to Alexander's second-half turnaround, as D'Augustino's teammates have supplemented his scoring in nearly every game.
D'Augustino still led Alexander in every category — 31 points on 8 of 19 shooting with 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a blocked shot. He made 12 of 15 free throws.
However, all seven Spartans who played scored at least three points. Jagger Cain was important on Friday, scoring 12 points and handing out four assists.
Cain missed five games in December when the Spartans were still trying to find their footing. His return and continued improvement coincides not coincidentally with Alexander's turnaround.
"That's the spark guy," D'Augustino said. "There's been a different one just about every game, but a lot of times it's Jagger getting downhill, causing havoc on the defensive end. He just finds a way to make a huge impact on the game."
The Mustangs didn't go away in the fourth quarter, although Alexander never lost the lead.
Lynchburg-Clay was within 55-53 after Logan Shope and Bryce Binkley scored consecutive baskets with 2:54 remaining.
The Mustangs had a chance to tie the game, but Brady Chisman missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2:22 left.
Free throws played a big part of Friday's tournament game. Lynchburg-Clay made just 4 of 12 as a team, with Alexander sinking 18 of 23.
The Spartans got a defensive stop with just over a minute remaining, leading to a pair of D'Augustino free throws for a 57-53 lead.
Lynchburg-Clay missed two more free throws with 50.9 seconds left, with D'Augustino finding Alex Norris in transition for a layup and a 59-53 lead with 40 seconds left.
The Mustangs' final chance came after Ian Waits' 3-pointer closed the gap to 59-56, but D'Augustino made two more free throws for a five-point lead with 27.9 seconds remaining.
Chisman scored on a putback basket, but Allison made two free throws to essentially clinch the victory with 8.1 seconds remaining.
"Kyler had the ball in his hands a lot, but so did all the other guys," Skinner said. "We knew that they were going to run at Kyler and double him when he went to the basket, and Jagger took advantage of that."
Binkley led the Mustangs with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Waits and Shope each scored 13 points. Chisman scored nine points and Noah Miller eight points, as Lynchburg-Clay's starting lineup accounted for all of its points.
Allison had five points and three assists for Alexander, while Braydin McKee, Norris and Ervin each scored four points. Zach Barnhouse added three points.
Alexander's district semifinal game is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Waverly's Downtown Gymnasium against No. 2 Fairland.
The Dragons defeated No. 15 West 60-49 on Friday.
"We can't get overwhelmed by playing in a district tournament," Skinner said. "It's just got to be another game and that's how we'll approach it. I know it's easy to say, but not easy to do. We've got to worry about us."
Alexander has never won a district title in boys' basketball, a statistic that D'Augustino is aware of. Already the program's all-time leading scorer, he said it's been his goal to try and change that before he graduates.
"I set a goal for myself in eighth grade, I wanted to be the one who wins the first district championship for the boys' program," D'Augustino said. "We're one step closer now, but we're not done yet."
Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Lynchburg-Clay;18;18;8;14;—;58
Alexander;20;11;16;16;—;63
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 58 (8-12)
Ian Waits 5 0-2 13, Noah Miller 3 0-0 8, Logan Shope 5 3-7 13, Bryce Binkley 7 1-2 15, Brady Chisman 4 0-1 9, Trey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Luke Smith 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 4-12 58; 3-point field goals: 6 (Waits 3, Miller 2, Chisman 1)
ALEXANDER 63 (15-9)
Dylan Allison 1 2-2 5, Jagger Cain 4 3-4 12, Braydin McKee 2 0-0 4, Kyler D'Augustino 8 12-15 31, Alex Norris 2 0-0 4, Zach Barnhouse 1 1-2 3, Jace Ervin 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 20 18-23 63; 3-point field goals: 5 (D'Augustino 3, Allison, Cain 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Lynchburg-Clay 24-45 (.533), 3-point field goals 6-11 (.545), Alexander 20-44 (.455), 3-point field goals 5-15 (.3333); Free throws — Lynchburg-Clay 4-12 (.333), Alexander 18-23 (.783); Rebounds — Lynchburg-Clay 25 (Binkley 8), Alexander 24 (D'Augustino 10); Assists — Lynchburg-Clay 7 (Waits 3), Alexander 12 (D'Augustino 5); Blocks — Lynchburg-Clay 1 (Waits 1), Alexander 1 (D'Augustino 1); Turnovers — Lynchburg-Clay 10, Alexander 5; Steals — Lynchburg-Clay 2, Alexander 8 (D'Augustino 5); Team fouls — Lynchburg-Clay 17, Alexander 10
