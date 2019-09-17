The Athens Bulldogs won the day, but the Alexander Spartans won the title.
Alexander clinched the outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf championship for the 2019 season.
The Spartans finished second during Tuesday's league meet at the Athens Country Club.
Athens won the match with a team score of 184, followed by Alexander's 187.
However, all Alexander needed was at least a second-place finish, and it got just that when it out-distanced third-place Meigs' score of 194.
The Spartans finish with a final TVC-Ohio record of 39-3. Athens finishes a game back at 38-4.
Alexander and Athens were the top two teams in all seven league meets. At the end of the day, the Spartans were able to win the title thanks to winning four of the league meets, while Athens won the other three.
It's Alexander's second league title in a row, as the Spartans and Bulldogs shared the top spot in 2018.
Alexander senior Whit Byrd was the medalist on Tuesday, finishing with a round of 42. Byrd, who is the reigning TVC-Ohio Player of the Year, won medalist honors in six of the seven TVC-Ohio meets.
Matt Morris finished with a 45 for Alexander, while Joey O'Rourke shot a 49. TJ Vogt rounded out Alexander's team score with a 51. Jacob Conrath added a 52 for the Spartans, while Landon Atha shot a 55.
The Bulldogs did what they could on Tuesday by taking first-place team honors. Ben Pratt had another strong day for Athens, shooting a 44.
Sam Carpenter followed by posting a score of 45 for Athens. Tyson Smith shot a 47, while Matt McDonalds and Nathan Shadik each shot rounds of 48. Brayden Whiting added a score of 52 for Athens.
Meigs finished third for the sixth time this season with its 194, finishing the TVC-Ohio season at 26-16.
Bobby Musser posted a score of 43 for Meigs, while Cole Arnott had a round of 49. Austin Mahr and Dawson Justice each posted scores of 51 for the Marauders.
Vinton County enjoyed one of its best days of the season by finishing fourth. The Vikings had a team score of 204 to finish 15-27 on the season.
Owen Salyers continued his strong season by leading the Vikings with a round of 45. Brown Hammon followed with a 49 for the Vikings, while Isaiah Allen shot a 53 and Sam Hourton a 57.
Wellston finished fifth with a score of 204, and a final TVC-Ohio mark of 22-20. Hunter Cardwell led the Rockets with a 50, followed by Tim Stanley (51), Brandon Bush (52) and Bryce Sizemore (57).
River Valley was sixth at 243, led by Joel Horner's 57. The Raiders finish TVC-Ohio play at 7-35.
Nelsonville-York finished seventh with a team score of 265, finishing 0-42 on the year. The Buckeyes were led by Caitlyn Hall (62), Mackenzie Hurd (65), Ryleigh Giffin (67), Jack McDonald (71) and Alexis Summers (72).
