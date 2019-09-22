Alexander Spartans
Alexander's Whit Byrd was the runner-up medalist at the Zane Trace Invitational with a score of 77. 

Whit Byrd and the Alexander Spartans got a tuneup on Saturday before turning their attention to the postseason tournament. 

The Spartans' golf team competed in the Zane Trace Invitational at Jaycees Golf Course, finishing with a team score of 362. 

Byrd was the runner-up medalist, finishing with an 18-hole score of 77. 

Crooksville's Blake White won overall medalist honors with a score of 69. 

Crooksville also took the team title with a score of 334. The Spartans' team score of 362 was good for sixth out of 14 teams. 

TJ Vogt also had a 92 for Alexander, while Matt Morris finished with a score of 96. Landon Atha had a 97 and Jacob Conrath a 100. 

Meigs had a team score of 372, led by Bobby Musser's 86. Vinton County finished with a score of 428, led by Owen Salyer's 100. 

The Spartans will compete in the sectional tournament on Tuesday, which will also be held at Jaycees. 

