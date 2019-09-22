Whit Byrd and the Alexander Spartans got a tuneup on Saturday before turning their attention to the postseason tournament.
The Spartans' golf team competed in the Zane Trace Invitational at Jaycees Golf Course, finishing with a team score of 362.
Byrd was the runner-up medalist, finishing with an 18-hole score of 77.
Crooksville's Blake White won overall medalist honors with a score of 69.
Crooksville also took the team title with a score of 334. The Spartans' team score of 362 was good for sixth out of 14 teams.
TJ Vogt also had a 92 for Alexander, while Matt Morris finished with a score of 96. Landon Atha had a 97 and Jacob Conrath a 100.
Meigs had a team score of 372, led by Bobby Musser's 86. Vinton County finished with a score of 428, led by Owen Salyer's 100.
The Spartans will compete in the sectional tournament on Tuesday, which will also be held at Jaycees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.