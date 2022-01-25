NELSONVILLE — The Alexander Spartans are peaking at the right time of the season.
Kyler D'Augustino turned in another spectacular effort, as the Spartans cruised past Nelsonville-York 76-53 on Tuesday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Alexander (9-8, 6-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) has won five of its last six games and put together an offensive masterpiece in the first half against the Buckeyes.
"I thought we shared the ball," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "I'll be curious to see how many assists we had. I think our assist numbers were really good. We were just really solid. I was very pleased with that first half."
The Spartans had 20 assists in the game on 34 of 60 (56.7 percent) shooting. Five players scored at least eight points.
It was all fueled by D'Augustino, who controlled the game for Alexander. The junior had 32 points (on 14 of 19 shooting), with 10 rebounds, nine assists, six steals and a blocked shot.
"He is just terrific," Skinner said. "I think he's the best player in southeast Ohio."
It would be hard to argue with Skinner based on Tuesday's performance. D'Augustino did a little bit of everything, including scoring on a breakaway dunk after a second-half steal.
D'Augustino made four of his five 3-point attempts. He opened the game with two early 3-pointers, scoring Alexander's first 10 points in a game Nelsonville-York never led.
"We just didn't rotate," Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel said. "We worked last night on a lot of different things and we just didn't rotate. Kyler's very, very good. He hit some big 3s. I don't know how many shots he missed. It wasn't many."
D'Augustino scored early, then got his teammates involved. He penetrated Nelsonville-York's defense numerous times, setting his teammates up for easy baskets at the rim.
Zach Barnhouse made all six of his field goal attempts, scoring 12 points for Alexander. Braydin McKee also had 10 points and eight rebounds against his former Nelsonville-York teammates.
Dylan Allison and Jagger Cain each scored eight points, both making a pair of 3-pointers. Cain also had four assists, with Allison adding three assists.
"That starts at the top with Kyler," Skinner said of Alexander's open shots. "Our wings are playing well. Our wings are making shots and they have to be guarded, which gives Kyler a little bit more room to operate. They can't just wall up in front of him anymore with three or four players."
The Spartans led 22-11 after one quarter and continued to open up the lead in the second quarter.
Barnhouse had consecutive field goals to build a 30-12 advantage with 4:56 to play in the second quarter.
Alexander led by 23 points at 41-18 after Allison assisted on D'Augustino's layup.
"They came out red hot," Gabriel said. "We changed defenses. We tried to do some things. We lost Kyler a couple times. He hit shots."
Alexander shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first half, making 18 of 33 shots with just three turnovers.
D'Augustino scored 12 points in the third quarter, his deep 3 from well beyond the arc on the left wing giving Alexander a 60-33 lead.
D'Augustino's final assist came on Jace Ervin's layup, giving the Spartans a 74-48 fourth-quarter lead.
D'Augustino got everyone involved as they swept the season series against Nelsonville-York (5-10, 1-6 TVC-Ohio).
"I don't know where we would be without him," Skinner said. "He does a lot for this team and the other kids feed off of him."
Keagan Swope led Nelsonville-York with 18 points, five steals and four assists. Drew Carter added 14 points and four assists. Trent Morrissey had 11 points and six rebounds. Leighton Loge added seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"Good thing is the kids don't quit," Gabriel said. "They keep playing hard. That's all I can ask right now."
Alexander 76, Nelsonville-York 53
Alexander;22;19;19;16;—;76
Nelsonville-York;11;9;16;17;—;53
ALEXANDER 76 (9-8, 6-2 TVC-Ohio)
Dylan Allison 3 0-0 8, Jagger Cain 3 0-0 8, Braydin McKee 5 0-0 10, Kyler D'Augustino 14 0-0 32, Alex Norris 1 0-0 2, Zach Barnhouse 6 0-0 12, Jace Ervin 2 0-0 4; Stanley Viny 0 0-0 0, Levi Thompson 0 0-0 0, Shay Beal 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 34 0-2 76; 3-point field goals: 8 (D'Augustino 4, Allison, Cain 2 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 53 (5-10, 1-6 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 4 4-6 14, Jaydon Abram 0 1-2 1, Keagan Swope 5 6-8 18, Trent Morrissey 4 3-5 11, Leighton Loge 3 1-2 7, James Koska 1 0-0 2, Andrew Conner 0 0-0 0, Thatcher Smith 0 0-0 0, Dakota Inman 0 0-0 0, Shawn Adams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 15-23 53; 3-point field goals: 4 (Carter, Swope 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 34-60 (.567), 3-point field goals 8-18 (.444), Nelsonville-York 17-49 (.347), 3-point field goals 4-15 (.267); Free throws — Alexander 0-2 (.000), Nelsonville-York 15-23 (.652); Rebounds — Alexander 34 (D'Augustino 10), Nelsonville-York 23 (Loge 10); Assists — Alexander 20 (D'Augustino 9), Nelsonville-York 15 (Carter, Swope 4 apiece); Blocks — Alexander 2 (McKee, D'Augustino 1 apiece), Nelsonville-York 4; Turnovers — Alexander 18, Nelsonville-York 19; Steals — Alexander 12 (D'Augustino 6), Nelsonville-York 12 (Swope 5); Team fouls — Alexander 19, Nelsonville-York 6; JV game — Nelsonville-York 35, Alexander 33.
