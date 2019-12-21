ROCKSPRINGS — The Alexander Spartans followed a blue print on Friday that is likely to lead to a lot of victories over the next couple of months.
The Spartans established Caleb Terry in the post, Kyler D'Augustino hit some timely shots, and the defense did the rest in a 52-33 victory at Meigs High School's Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
It's a formula that won't surprise any coaches who have seen the Spartans play. Defense has long been a focus under seventh-year head coach Jim Kearns, and the 6-foot-10 Terry is hard to miss on the basketball court.
"We always want to establish him in the post," Kearns said. "It's no secret."
The important road victory improved Alexander to 5-0 overall, including 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Terry led Alexander with 19 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. He made 6 of 13 shots from the field, adding seven rebounds and four blocks. He also made 7 of 8 shots from the foul line.
Terry scored 14 points in the first half, as Alexander never trailed after the game's opening minutes.
"He was catching the ball and going to the rim with authority," Kearns said. "Knocking down his foul shots. Just doing the things you would expect from a senior."
Terry was all over the place in the first half, making shots look easy in the paint.
While Terry was controlling things in the paint, D'Augustino was taking care of shots from the outside.
With the game tied at 6-6, D'Augustino hit consecutive 3-pointers — both set up on feeds from J.K. Kearns — for the 12-6 lead going to the second quarter.
Meigs never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Terry and D'Augustino combined to score all 25 of Alexander's first-half points. D'Augustino scored in the lane for an 18-11 edge, then later hit his third 3-pointer — again set up by J.K. Kearns — to allow the Spartans to lead 23-13.
D'Augustino finished with 13 points, as the talented freshman has burst on the scene to score 70 points in Alexander's first five games.
D'Augustino was also a key part of Alexander's lock-down defensive effort.
D'Augustino and senior Trey Schaller took turns providing man defense against Meigs' leading scorer and reigning TVC-Ohio player of the year, Weston Baer.
The duo held Baer to 13 points on 4 of 15 shooting.
"Trey, he's a little under the weather and he just got after it out there," Jim Kearns said. "The effort that he gave and Kyler stepping up as a freshman, guarding the reigning Player of the Year in the league. Weston, he's a nice player. He got 13 but he earned every one of them. Wasn't an easy 13 by any means."
Few points came easy for the Marauders, who shot 19 percent from the field. Meigs made only 8 of 42 attempts, missing all seven of its 3-point attempts. Baer was the only Marauder in double figures.
"They have a couple guys they want to run stuff to and through," Jim Kearns said. "Felt we did a good job this week preparing for those kids' strengths, make them go to their weakness and then of course no defense is good if you don't grab a check out, end the possession."
The Spartans' lead never dipped below 10 points in the second half.
Alexander ended the third quarter on a 10-3 run that essentially put the game away. Terry scored on a post move inside for a 29-17 advantage.
Things then unravelled for the Marauders. Head coach Jeremy Hill received his second technical foul of the game with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter, resulting in his ejection from the game.
An assistant coach also received a technical foul during the sequence. Terry would make three of the four foul shots from the technical fouls, giving Alexander a 32-17 edge.
The lead grew to 37-20 by the end of the third quarter thanks to a pair of Luke Chapman free throws.
There was a lot of chaos in the gym in the third quarter, but the Spartans remained calm throughout it all.
"We just make sure we get back to the fundamentals and stay solid in our approach on both ends," Jim Kearns said.
Alexander eventually led by 20 points at 47-27 after consecutive layups from Schaller with just more than two minutes remaining.
Schaller added six points and six rebounds for Alexander, while Kaleb Easley had five points and seven rebounds. J.K. Kearns handed out four assists.
The Spartans will travel to Ironton to take on the Tigers on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Alexander is the last unbeaten team inside the TVC-Ohio, and won't have another league game until hosting Vinton County on Jan. 7.
"This is not an easy place to play," Jim Kearns said of Meigs. "First game for us on an 84-foot floor. We're very pleased. That's a quality team. The score, I felt we were in control most of the game. It's just not an easy place to get road wins. We feel fortunate to get out of here and be moving on 5-0."
Alexander 52, Meigs 33
Alexander;12;13;12;15;—;52
Meigs;6;7;7;13;—;33
ALEXANDER 52 (5-0, 3-0 TVC-Ohio)
J.K. Kearns 0 2-2 2, Kaleb Easley 1 3-4 5, Trey Schaller 3 0-1 6, Kyler D'Augustino 5 0-0 13, Caleb Terry 6 7-8 19, Luke Chapman 0 2-2 2, Lucas Markins 0 2-4 2, Colby Carsey 1 0-0 3, Isaac York 0 0-0 0, Cam Houpt 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 17-21 52; 3-point field goals: 4 (D'Augustino 3, Carsey 1)
MEIGS 33 (4-3, 2-2 TVC-Ohio)
Coulter Cleland 1 6-6 8, Cory Cox 0 1-2 1, Weston Baer 4 5-5 13, Wyatt Hoover 2 2-2 6, Bobby Musser 0 1-3 1, Cameron Burnem 0 0-0 0, Morgan Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jake Moelroy 0 0-0 0, Brody Butcher 0 0-0 0, Zach Searles 0 1-2 1, Caleb Burnem 0 0-0 0, Ethan Stewart 1 1-1 3; TOTALS 8 17-21 33; 3-point field goals: 0
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 15-48 (.312), 3-point field goals 3-17 (.176); Meigs — 8-35 (.228), 0-7 (.000); Free throws — Alexander 17-21 (.809), Meigs 17-21 (.809); Rebounds — Alexander 35 (Easley, Terry 7 apiece); Meigs 33 (Musser 9); Assists — Alexander 7 (Caleb Terry 4); Meigs — 2 (Cleland 2); Blocks — Alexander 6 (Terry 4), Meigs 1; Turnovers — Alexander 10, Meigs 13; Steals — Alexander 4, Meigs 3; Team fouls — Alexander 17, Meigs 15; JV game — Alexander 57, Meigs 49
