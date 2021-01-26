ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans continued their winning ways in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Spartans cruised past Meigs on Monday, winning 59-32 in Albany.
The win moves Alexander to 14-2 overall, and 9-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Spartans lost to league-leader Vinton County, but their nine TVC-Ohio wins have come by an average of 29.1 points per game.
Alexander also won at Meigs, 69-48 on Dec. 14.
Jadyn Mace led Alexander with 15 points, making four 2-point field goals and two 3-pointers in the win as well as adding a free throw in two attempts.
Marlee Grinstead followed with 14 points for the Spartans. She made four 2-point field goals and six of her seven free throw attempts.
Karsyn Raines followed with eight points for Alexander, making four 2-point field goals. She scored six points in the fourth quarter.
Kara Meeks scored seven points, with a pair of 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. Erin Scurlock connected on three 2-point field goals for six points.
Brooke Casto tallied five points, making a 3-pointer and both of her free throw attempts.
Chloe Payne rounded out the scoring for Alexander, as she scored four points in the fourth quarter.
Alexander led 12-7 after one quarter, and 33-18 at halftime. The lead grew to 44-28 after three quarters, then Alexander won the final quarter 15-4.
Delana Wright led Meigs with eight points, while Mallory Hawley and Andrea Mahr each scored seven points. Jerrica Smith scored six points, while Maggie Musser and Rylee Lisle each scored two points.
Alexander is scheduled to host Marietta on Thursday in a rematch. The Spartans beat the Tigers in the season opener back on Nov. 23, 70-56.
