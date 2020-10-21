ALBANY — Hosting a sectional final game has been almost a given for Tom Fauber’s Alexander Spartans. For 2020, the Spartans, a tourney sixth seed, entertained the Lady Mustangs of Westfall on Wednesday night to open tournament action for both squads.
The two also faced off last season in a sectional final when the Mustangs came to Albany with a smart 13-3 record and left with a loss.
2020 has not been as strong for Devin Schoonover’s team and they’ve struggled with a below .500 record. His strategy was to stack his defense and try to free point forward Mahaley Farmer as a counter attacker. Fauber countered by flooding the defense with speed and trusting his midfield to negate any options for Farmer.
Initially, the Spartans’ speed got free around the defense with Alexis Queen, Amora Albano, and Leah Esselburn having their way. Opportunities materialized but scoring did not. Then, after the first ten minutes, the Spartan attack began to languish and flounder. They weren’t in any danger, the Hoffer sisters Daryn and Ava were conducting the defensive symphony that stifled any Mustang hopes.
“We slowed down our play way too much and began to miss passing lanes, sending balls over the side line, and not finishing with the ball in the goal,“ Fauber commented.
As the half wore on, Albano, Ava Green, and Jenelle Fauber all had shots that Westfall goalkeeper Chloe Gardner managed to collect. But, though they controlled the play, it was less of a hard dominance and more of a cruise control.
Fauber’s halftime conversation with his Spartans may have added the missing spark. The Spartans literally camped in the Westfall defensive third immediately after the whistle. Albano and Fauber rocketed shots at Gardner in the first two minutes that just missed.
Midway through saw a concerted series of attacks that decided the day for Alexander. Albano headed a Daryn Hoffer free kick that looked to carry Gardner over the goal line but she stopped just short.
A minute later Ava Hoffer ripped a shot from twenty five yards out that looked to count but clanged off the crossbar. But the Spartan onslaught would not be one to ebb. The freshman Albano, Aquaria, had been speeding past the flanks most of the evening. She rolled free on the left side and sent a textbook crossing pass where Queen was charging on the right post. The senior finished the play for the first goal of the match.
A few minutes later, the elder Albano got on the board with a nifty set of moves through the defense. Setting herself in front of Gardner, her left-footer nestled into the strings for the 2-0 Spartan lead.
With the two-goal lead and control on the pitch, Fauber began the parade of substitutions. With a handling infraction called on a Mustang defender in the box, Alexander earned a penalty kick. Senior Daryn Hoffer is usually charged with set pieces, corner kicks, and penalty kicks. Given this PK opportunity, she carefully placed the ball in the webbing to increase the lead to 3-0.
Westfall was able to get a score in the match as the time wound down. Farmer worked out of a scrum to strike a low ball to the left side of the framework for their only marker.
The victory has guaranteed the Spartans, now 9-7, a winning record for the year and they have secured another sectional title.
“We didn’t have our best performance in the first half but we stayed patient and came out in the second with more purpose. We passed much better and put ourselves in much better positions. Our defense stayed solid all night and both of our seniors scored goals.”
Barring an upset, the Spartans will most likely be on the road to face the winner of the Eastern Brown/Northwest game. Eastern Brown is the district’s number three seed and would host the district semi-final if they get by Northwest, the fourteen seed. The semi-final is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
SCORING:
Alex 0 3 3
Westfall 0 1 1
Alex Queen (Aq Albano) 2nd 18:39 1-0
Alex Am Albano 2nd 15:22 2-0
Alex D Hoffer (PK) 2nd 07:46 3-0
Westfall Farmer 2nd 05:03 3-1
