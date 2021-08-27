There is generally always some discussion about what is defined as a shot in soccer.
If it soars tall or wide can it be consider a scoring-determined attempt? Well, here is the skinny according to the commonly accepted definition.
"A shot on goal is a shot that is on net. The results of a shot on goal must be either a save by the goalkeeper or defending team or a goal by the attacking team. A shot that hits the post or crossbar without being deflected by a goalkeeper or defender and does not cross the goal line is not a shot on goal.”
That said, the Alexander Spartans spent Tuesday evening as bad guests for the Gallia Academy Blue angels as they met the exact definition with twenty-three shots on goal, three clanging off the crossbar, and five into the webbing. Academy goalie Emma Harmons was a busy young lady with seventeen total saves. Preslee Reed registered a non-goalie save, also.
Tough the Spartans dominated the action throughout, head coach Tom Fauber thought his team had a ragged performance overall. Paraphrasing John Wooden, he commented that sometimes a win over an overmatched opponent is not all that satisfying. “We controlled things but we missed a lot of chances and weren’t as polished as I would like to see us.”
Using corner kicks as a metric for offensive attacks, Alexander forced seventeen corner kicks against the Academy over the eighty minutes. “A nice number but we didn’t convert one,” Fauber continued.
The attacking onslaught started early with Amora Albano and Marlee Grinstead ripping shots at the net, forcing Harmons into several difficult saves. Then, with Albano sending a lead pass to Leah Esselburn in the center of the eighteen, Esselburn popped the ball passed Harmons for the initial goal. Eight minutes after the first touch the Spartans had the early 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Marlee Grinstead found Albano in the open and the silky senior pounded the gift into the strings to double the advantage. Albano rang up several shots in the following moments, capping it off with a run to the strings and a power rip to up the score to 3-0.
For the remainder of the first half, Alexander’s midfield and attacking front pestered the Angels’ defense but were either stymied by Harmons, were off-target shots, and then the stellar non-goalie save by Reed.
The second half began as a reprise of the first with Alexander bringing the heat on an already ninety degree afternoon. Although the balls were flying at a steady rate, it was not until midway through the stanza for a shot to count. It was time for Albano to take a trip to the local millenary shoppe for a new chapeau. Or, in ordinary terms, she hit the back of the net for her third tally of the night. It was her second hat trick in the first two games of the season.
At this point with the match firmly in Spartan control, Fauber emptied his bench. Gallia mainstay senior Reed made two strong runs up the flank but her attempts went wide left and tall, respectively.
The final marker of the evening was registered by a youthful combo. Speeding though the defense to an open spot, sophomore Rachael Cheadle popped lofted a crossing pass to tall freshman McKenna Moore. She drove the pass inside the far post for the final 5-0 score.
One moment of levity happened toward the end of the match when Trinity Daniels did her best to channel the Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faceplant on a similar breakaway. “I may have been frustrated with our overall play, but that did make me smile,” Fauber admitted.
With the second five-goal game in the books, Fauber analyzed the night as a quali+fied success for the first road trip. “We moved the ball, put ourselves in good places, and our younger players got a lot of varsity time. I thought the subs did very well and everyone got significant minutes. We’ll need to clean up our shot taking because we have some tough games ahead.”
Now 2-0, the Spartans will hit the road for an 11 a.m. Saturday tilt against always difficult Lynchburg-Clay.
SCORING:
Alex 3 2 5
Gallia 0 0 0
Alex Essleburn (Am Albano) 1st 32:06 0-1
Alex Am Albano (Grinstead) 1st 31:33 0-2
Alex Am Albano 2nd 23:32 0-3
Alex Am Albano 2nd 18:04 0-4
Alex Moore (R Cheadle) 2nd 06:27 0-5
