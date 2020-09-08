TUPPERS PLAINS — It wasn't a sweep, but it was still another victory to start the season for the Alexander Spartans. 

The Spartans improved to 5-0 on the season with a 3-1 victory at Eastern High School on Monday. 

Alexander won by a count of 24-26, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10. 

The opening set was the first time this season the Spartans had dropped a set, but they recovered for the non-league win. 

Karsyn Raines led the Alexander offense with 16 kills, also adding two aces and seven digs. 

Macey Jordan was also big at the net, contributing 10 kills. Brooke Casto added five kills and six digs, while Jadyn Mace handed out 28 assists to go with four kills, five aces and two blocks. Lexi Grissett added five kills and an impressive nine aces. 

Eastern falls to 2-3 on the season. 

