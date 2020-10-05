ALBANY — Generally speaking, soccer matches that begin an hour before noon are not the most artistic expression of what Pele called the beautiful game.
The Lucasville Valley Indians and the Alexander Spartans served to prove that axiom on Saturday in Albany. Valley had a bit of an excuse considering their long, early morning bus ride but both sides had difficulty getting their bearings early on.
Spartan coach Kirk Crow had emphasized to his team the importance of getting things together right at the start. “In our discussion before the whistle, I reminded them that they had to focus as soon as they hit the pitch. But we were sloppy and out of sync at first.”
Indian headman Andy Johnson was having similar issues with his squad and the game would probably be decided on who could gather themselves more quickly. For the first fifteen minutes of the match, quick was a relative term. But, when it happened, it did happen with a flurry.
The Spartan passing approach finally came to the fore and the Valley defense was in definite trouble. Tyler Fritchley was serving as the center target and dancing through defenders. He blasted a shot that elevated over big keeper Wesley Holbrook for the first marker of the match.
Pushing the action, Alexander forced a corner kick a few ticks of the clock later. Austin Shields placed the ball high to the far post and Kyler D’Augustino rose over everyone to head the ball into the strings to double the lead to 2-0.
Relying on deep clearances to get the ball out of trouble, Austin Sommers collected one for the only shot near goal for Valley in the first half. Spartan netminder Clayton Williams calmly collected the attempt. Then the Spartans went back to work on offense.
In the last five minutes, the home boys just about camped in the visitor’s defensive third. Shields slapped a shot off the crossbar and Elijah Robe sent the rebound just wide. The two seniors were involved in the next tally, however. Shields launched a shot that Holbrock battled to tip away. Robe collected the carom and found a lurking Fritchley with a nice feed. Fritchley, in turn, found the webbing and his second goal lifting his team to a 3-0 lead.
Holbrook, one of the more substantial goaltenders around, was mobile when he had to be, chasing down send-ins. Robe discovered how substantial when he and the keeper crashed on a one-on-one run. Both were shaken up as a result but both returned to action. “That was a big, solid goalie,” Robe was heard to comment to one of the opposing defenders. “My advice is don’t run into him.”
Early in the second half, the collision may have played a role as Holbrook had to be replaced in the cage. A few minutes after the start of the half, Alexander’s ability to string together combinations and control the possession paid off. Shields won a disputed ball, juked the defense to an isolation on the left flank, and sent a textbook crossing pass toward the goal. Fritchley was the recipient and knocked the offering into the framework for his hat trick goal. 4-0 Spartans after five minutes of second half play.
A few minutes passed and the continual pressure manufactured another Spartan scoring opportunity. Working another corner kick, Shields placed the ball in the center of the goal. Fritchley got a leg on it and it bounced around of a number of other players. Finally, Robe put it away from the right side to up the lead to five.
Midway through the stanza, Shields garnered his third assist of the day. He beat the defense and mailed a lead to Parker Bolin. The junior tapped the ball into the netting for the 6-0 lead and the effective end of the competition.
Crow had been freely substituting and the big lead allowed him to empty the bench and move players around. Lucie Ashkettle nearly took advantage of the changes a minute later. Her long range blast barely missed the far upper ninety, surprising the Spartan defenders. But, that was the only serious shot at goal for the Indians.
The Spartans controlled the remainder of the possession action as the clock ran down, claiming their eleventh victory of the season.
“This was a typical Saturday morning game. But, I thought we did much better in the second half with our passing and overall performance,” Crow said. “This was our ninth shutout and we’re starting to spread around more scoring from other guys. We got everyone in the game and varsity experience.”
The Spartans will stay home for a Tuesday tilt with Division I Logan.
SCORING:
Alex 3 3 6
Valley 0 0 0
Alex Fritchley 1st 23:10 1-0
Alex D’Augustino (Shields) 1st 21:36 2-0
Alex Fritchley (Robe) 1st 03:52 3-0
Alex Fritchley (Shields) 2nd 34:11 4-0
Alex Robe 2nd 29:42 5-0
Alex Bolin (Shields) 2nd 20:00 6-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.