Alexander's Erin Scurlock (24) looks for a shot against Trimble's Emma Beha (1) during last Saturday's game. Scurlock scored six points in Thursday's 41-14 win at Wellston. 

WELLSTON — Needless to say, the Alexander Spartans turned in a defensive gem on Thursday. 

The Spartans bounced back from their first loss of the season, cruising to a 41-14 win at Wellston High School. 

Alexander led 10-1 after one quarter, then opened up a 27-5 advantage by halftime. The lead was 39-12 after three quarters. 

Alexander improves to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. 

The Spartans spread their scoring out among eight players. Marlee Grintsead led the way with 10 points, making five 2-point field goals. 

Kara Meeks followed with seven points for Alexander, while Jadyn Mace and Erin Scurlock each scored six points. Olivia Ohms scored five points, while Emma Brooks tallied three points. Karsyn Raines and Brooke Casto rounded out the scoring with two points apiece. 

Lauren Cheatam led Wellston (0-4 TVC-Ohio) with four points. 

Alexander will take the court again on Wednesday at home against River Valley. 


