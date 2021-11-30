TUPPERS PLAINS — Kyler D'Augustino had another big night, and the Alexander Spartans recorded another victory.
Alexander rolled to a 64-39 win at Eastern High School on Tuesday. The Spartans improved to 2-0 with the victory.
D'Augustino led all scorers with 24 points. He made 10 2-point field goals and all four of his free throws.
D'Augustino had plenty of help though. He only scored two points in the first quarter, but Alexander still led 13-7.
D'Augustino added eight points in the second quarter, and Alexander enjoyed a 31-13 halftime lead.
The advantage grew to 46-27 going to the fourth, after eight more D'Augustino points.
Alexander won the fourth quarter 18-12 to win going away.
Dylan Allison added 12 points for Alexander, scoring five points in the opening quarter. He made a pair of 3-pointers and three 2-pointers in the win.
Jagger Cain and Braydin McKee each scored nine points for Alexander, while Stanley Viny and Gage Vincent each scored three points. Levi Thompson and Jace Ervin scored two points apiece.
Murphy scored 13 points for Eastern, while Trey Hill added 12 points.
Alexander returns home on Friday, hosting Fairfield Union in a non-league game.
