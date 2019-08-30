MARIETTA — Alexander and Marietta met in Devola for a battle of the undefeated on Thursday evening and the game was a wild one. Both teams brought speed to the pitch and the resulting action was fast and furious.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period but Alexander fought back on two goals by Todd Norris. The first was via a penalty kick and the second on singular drive to end the first half with a 2-2 score.
The second half began with intense play and there were a plethora of yellow cards issued. After the Tigers notched a go-ahead tally midway through the half, a Marietta foul was called just outside the box though there was some question whether it should have been considered a PK. Nonetheless, Norris rocketed the free kick into the strings to equalize the score once again and record his first hat trick of the season. His three markers came on the trifecta of a PK, free kick, and run-of-play.
As the game progressed, so did the level of intensity with more fouls, yellow cards, and even several fans were ejected. With a few minutes left on the clock, the Spartans were charged with a foul in the penalty area. The successful PK ended the scoring and the game at 4-3 Tigers.
“This was a fast paced and hard fought match with a lot of intensity,” Spartan coach Kirk Crow commented. “It was a crazy game.”
Alexander will stay on the road to take on the Warren Warriors Tuesday.
