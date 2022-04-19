The Alexander softball team dropped a softball doubleheader at Westfall last Saturday.
The Spartans lost the opening game, 10-0, before losing 5-4 in the second contest.
Alexander was held to one hit in the opening game, a double by Makiya Radcliff.
Westfall scored five runs in each the second and third innings, collecting 12 hits overall. Olivia Dumm pitched a one-hit shutout.
Alexander scored four times in the top of the first inning in the second game, but couldn't hold the lead.
Westfall scored twice in the third, then hit solo home runs in the fourth and fifth inning to tie the game.
The contest was only scheduled to go five innings, so extra innings was needed after a 4-4 tie. The Mustangs scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a single, double and RBI groundout.
Dumm came on in relief for Westall in the second and didn't allow a hit the rest of the way. She pitched 11 innings on the day, only giving up one hit.
All six of Alexander's base hits came in the first inning. Chloe Payne, Jaycie Jordan, Micaela Moat, Ellie Day, Lauren McCall and Rylee Bush all hit singles in the first, with Day and Payne collecting RBIs.
Alexander also dropped a league contest on Friday against Vinton County, 13-3.
The Vikings scored in every inning, leading 2-1 after an inning before adding three in the second, two in the third and fourth and four in the fifth inning.
Kerrigan Ward pitched all five innings for the Vikings, allowing four hits.
Jordan, Payne, Sarah Harris and Radcliff all hit singles for Alexander, with Harris picking up a pair of RBIs.
Ward led the Vikings with three hits and an RBI, while Bre Sexton had two hits, including a triple, with five RBIs. Taylor Houdasheldt had two triples and two RBIs.
After traveling to Meigs on Wednesday, Alexander is scheduled to head to River Valley on Thursday before hosting Nelsonville-York on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.