ALBANY — Kyler D'Augustino once again led the way in scoring, but he had plenty of help from his teammates.
Cam Houpt and Zach Barnhouse also enjoyed big nights, leading Alexander to a signature win on the season, 66-61 against the Trimble Tomcats.
The victory was the second in as many nights for the Spartans (7-8), who also avenged losses to Trimble the previous two seasons.
"I thought our kids did really well," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "They played with confidence. I really feel like two nights in a row we outworked our opponents and that's a big deal."
D'Augustino poured in 25 points, a night after scoring 38 in a win at Nelsonville-York. He had 18 in the first half, helping the Spartans gain early control of the game.
Houpt and Barnhouse also turned in perhaps their best stat lines of the season. Houpt scored 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting, adding nine rebounds.
Barnhouse had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, as the duo took advantage of their height advantage inside.
"They were really locked in tonight," Skinner said. "I saw evidence of that with Cam last night (against Nelsonville-York). Zach fell down there and hit his head (in the first quarter) and I think it fired him up a little bit. From that point on, Zach was dialed in."
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for Trimble (11-3), which was playing for the first time since Jan. 23 after being quarantined for the second time this season.
Saturday marked the Tomcats' first day back together, as an afternoon shootaround was the extent of their on-court preparation.
"One thing we've always tried to do is pride ourselves on being prepared," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said. "We weren't prepared tonight. You can do all the virtual-learning basketball that you want, watch tape and so forth, but there's a lot of difference between being able to practice and not. With that being said, that's nothing more than an excuse. We just got beat tonight. That's all there is to it."
Alexander never trailed after the opening minutes of the first quarter, as the Spartans led 28-21 at the break.
The Tomcats started hot in the third, cutting the deficit to 30-28 after Austin Wisor's 3-pointer.
They would never tie the game, however, as Alexander answered with a 10-1 run to lead 40-29 after two Barnhouse free throws.
Barnhouse went to the free throw line 10 times, making six as part of his big night.
The fourth quarter was a furious sprint to the finish line, the Tomcats brining pressure to speed the game up. It was working at first, as they used an 9-2 run to trim a 12-point deficit down to 49-44 after a Bryce Downs free throw with 5:01 left.
Jeremiah Clark would come up with perhaps the play of the game to stop Trimble's momentum.
Tyler Weber was able to pick up a steal, and raced the other way for what appeared to be a transition layup.
Clark trailed the play, then timed up a blocked shot at the rim to deny Weber a chance to cut the lead down to three points.
"Jeremiah's a good jumper," Skinner said. "He probably tries to block too many shots and we try to curtail that a little bit, but he's really good at those Lebron-like chase downs."
The play became even bigger when the Spartans responded with the next four points for a 53-44 edge with 3:32 remaining.
Clark finished the game with six points, four assists and one key blocked shot.
"It was a gamechanger," Skinner of Clark's block. "It gave us a little breathing room when they were really starting to dial up the pressure on us."
Another key sequence came when Barnhouse split a pair of free throws with 1:44 left. He made the first, missed the second but Houpt was there for the rebound and putback. He was fouled and made the free throw, essentially giving Alexander a four-point possession, and a 57-47 lead.
"(D'Augustino) had a very nice game, but I've got to give them all credit," Caldwell said. "Houpt, I thought he had a very nice game."
Wisor led the Tomcats with a career-high 29 points, adding three assists. He made five 3-pointers, including a long-range shot from the right wing with a defender attached to him to cut Alexander's lead to 63-59 with under 20 seconds to play.
Clark answered with two free throws, restoring a 65-59 advantage for Alexander with 16.0 seconds left.
Blake Guffey added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Trimble.
For all of D'Augustino's heroics offensively, he helped provide key defense that made Guffey work hard for his points.
"We ask Kyler to do a lot," Skinner said. "There's a lot of kids that can't do what Kyler does. He chased Guffey in the first half. I think he only had two points. He got going a little bit in the second half, as all great players do."
D'Augustino was also deadly from the foul line, making 10 of 13 attempts, part of Alexander's 26-of-38 night from the charity stripe.
The Spartans will try to keep the momentum going on Tuesday when they face Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division rival Vinton County in Albany.
"We hope that this is a stepping tone to us finishing the season out strong," Skinner said.
Tucker Dixon and Downs each added seven points for Trimble, while Weber had four points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists.
The Tomcats also had technical fouls given both to Caldwell, and to the bench, during a second half that was high on emotions.
Trimble will try and turn the page. Games against Southern on Tuesday and Federal Hocking on Friday have been postponed due to those teams being quarantined.
The Tomcats will likely spend the week on the practice court, as their next scheduled game is Saturday at South Gallia.
Trimble remains in first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division at 7-0 with five league games remaining.
"Can we learn from this? Yes, we surely can," Caldwell said. "Are we going to have to get back to where we were the 14 days previous to this? Yes we are. Can it be done? Yes, it surely can. And if there's anyway possible, we're going to get back to where we were. And if it takes hard work, our kids aren't afraid of hard work."
Alexander 66, Trimble 61
Trimble;12;9;13;27;—;61
Alexander;15;13;15;23;—;66
TRIMBLE 61 (11-3)
Tucker Dixon 3 1-2 7, Blake Guffey 4 6-8 14, Tyler Weber 1 2-2 4, Austin Wisor 11 2-3 29, Bryce Downs 3 1-4 7, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 12-19 61; 3-point field goals: 5 (Wisor 5)
ALEXANDER 66 (7-8)
Jagger Cain 0 0-0 0, Kyler D'Augustino 7 10-13 25, Cam Houpt 7 4-5 19, Jeremiah Clark 0 6-10 6, Zach Barnhouse 5 6-10 16, Preston Truax 0 0-0 0, TJ Vogt 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 26-38 66; 3-point field goals: 2 (D'Agustino, Houpt 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 22-57 (.386), 3-point field goals 5-21 (.238), Alexander 19-33 (.576), 3-point field goals 2-9 (.222); Free throws — Trimble 12-19 (.632), Alexander 26-38 (.684); Rebounds — Trimble 28 (Guffey, Weber 9 apiece), Alexander 29 (Barnhouse 11); Assists — Trimble 9 (Weber, Wisor 3 apiece), Alexander 8 (Clark 4); Blocks — Trimble 0, Alexander 5 (Barnhouse 4); Turnovers — Trimble 9, Alexander 17; Steals — Trimble 12 (Wisor 6), Alexander 3 (Cain 2); Team fouls — Trimble 23, Alexander 13; JV game — Alexander 40, Trimble 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.