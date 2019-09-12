Nikki Ohms took a moment to ponder the question.
The Alexander volleyball coach had been asked about the importance of the upcoming schedule for the unbeaten Spartans.
"One game at a time, point by point, set by set, match by match," Ohms said, not wanting to get too far ahead of herself. "We've just got to stay focused. We know what's ahead of us."
The Spartans are set to enter the beef of their schedule. Their annual Spartan Invitational is Saturday, and a rematch with Wheelersburg awaits.
The Pirates defeated Alexander in a five-set thriller during last year's Division III Southeast District finals.
After the Invitational is in the books, Alexander will welcome Vinton County into the Alley on Tuesday. The Vikings are also unbeaten inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, and first place will be on the line.
It's certainly a key portion of the schedule for Alexander, which will also compete in the Circleville Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, against quality competition.
"We practiced for that," Ohms said. "We practiced to play Wheelersburg. We practiced to play Vinton County. Just keeping that in the back of your mind that every time we take the court, we're working on getting better."
The Spartans felt like they got better on Thursday, taking a 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 sweep over the Athens Bulldogs at McAfee Gymnasium.
Alexander improved its unblemished start to 8-0 overall, and 5-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Junior Karsyn Raines had another solid night, collecting 22 kills and four aces.
When the sweep was on the line, it was Raines who stepped to the service line.
Athens (5-6, 2-3 TVC-Ohio) led the third set 18-14 in an attempt to extend the match.
After a Jadyn Mace kill, Raines went to the service line.
By the time Raines served one into the net, she had already helped turned Alexander's 18-15 deficit into a 22-18 advantage.
"We don't have too many that aren't (good servers), who can't place the ball and put it wherever we need to go," Ohms said. "But knowing her confidence, knowing that she can persevere through, that was good. Good to have that rotation right there."
Brooke Casto and Olivia Ohms had kills during the run, and Erin Scurlock had a block at the net for a point. Raines also had all four of her aces during the run, the final allowing Alexander to lead 22-18.
Mace's kill would ultimately end the match, giving Alexander the sweep.
Mace handed out 33 assists, but also had four kills as she continues to master the art of sneaking a kill across the net when the defense is anticipating a set.
"Those little sneak attacks of hers are so much fun to watch and she's great at it," Nikki Ohms said. "She fools people all the time with that. She works hard to kind of master it. It's definitely come into her own element and making it her kill attack."
Casto also had a big night for Alexander, finishing with eight kills. Her efforts helped keep the defense honest as she complemented Raines on the outside.
"She's really become extremely aggressive and more of a powerhouse swing," Nikki Ohms said. "Especially to that cross court, which has been great for us. You don't see it coming, when little Brooke gets up there and jumps, you're not expecting it, but she's really been a good threat, a good asset for us to have."
Casto also had three aces, while Scurlock had four kills and two aces.
"Jadyn did a great job moving the ball around, all around the court and really engaging everybody which is what we need to do," Nikki Ohms said.
Baelyn Carey led Athens with 10 kills, while Sarah Webb had five kills and 15 assists. Summer Gilkey and Greta Gunderson each finished with three kills.
Athens will also participate in the Spartan Invitational before traveling to Wellston on Tuesday to complete its first round through league play.
For the Spartans, they have defeated every other team in the TVC-Ohio expect Vinton County. Alexander is the defending league champions and have won 18 TVC-Ohio matches in a row and will have a big game on Tuesday against the Vikings.
First things first though, as the Spartans were focusing on their own Invitational as they walked out of McAfee Gymnasium on Thursday.
"We have a big weekend coming up ahead of us," Nikki Ohms said. "It was good going into the weekend with that good a win."
