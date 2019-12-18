ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans locked up a quality non-league victory on Tuesday.
Alexander defeated visiting Adena, 53-39, on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in the early portion of the season.
Alexander improves to 4-0 overall, while Adena falls to 3-2.
The Spartans enjoyed a solid start, jumping ahead to an 11-2 lead after one quarter of play. They led 23-17 at halftime, and 36-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Alexander had three players in double figures, led by Kaleb Easley. The senior scored 14 points, making three 3-point field goals. He had six points in the fourth quarter to help the Spartans put the game away.
Trey Schaller chipped in 12 points for Alexander, making six 2-point field goals. Kyler D'Augustino added 11 points, with 10 coming in the first half. He made a pair of 3-point field goals.
J.K. Kearns also scored eight points for Alexander, making two 3-pointers. Caleb Terry added five points, while Lukas Markins scored three points.
Logan Bennett led the Warriors with 14 points, while Jarrett Garrison scored eight points.
Alexander returns to the court on Friday with a contest at Meigs High School.
