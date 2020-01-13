CHESAPEAKE — A battle of Division III titans went to the Spartans of Alexander.
Alexander handed Eastern Brown its first loss of the season, taking a 57-44 decision on Saturday.
The game was played at Chesapeake High School, as part of the Beast of the Southeast.
Alexander improved to 10-2 with the win, while Eastern Brown falls to 10-1.
The Spartans were able to come out firing, leading 20-8 after one quarter. J.K. Kearns set the tone with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Alexander continued to succeed in the second quarter, leading 32-14 at halftime.
The Spartans' defense didn't let Eastern mount any rallies, as they led 41-24 going to the final quarter.
Eastern scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough against Alexander.
Kearns led Alexander with 19 points. He made 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter to help close out the victory.
Kyler D'Augustino followed with 15 points, as he made four 3-pointers. He made three of those treys in the second quarter, scoring 14 first-half points.
Kaleb Easley followed with eight points for Alexander, while Luke Chapman scored six points. Lucas Markins tallied three points, Caleb Terry four points and Trey Schaller two points.
Titus Burns led Eastern with 15 points, making seven 2-point field goals. Colton Vaughn added eight points, while Ryan Boone scored seven points.
Alexander will be off until traveling to River Valley on Friday. It will be the first meeting of the season between the two Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.