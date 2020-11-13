You might not recognize Kirk Crow if you see him around town during the winter.
The Alexander soccer coach will have to follow through on a promise made to his team during the season.
"Shave your beard!" senior Joe Trogdon yelled at the coach after the regional final win over Dover last Saturday.
Crow has sported a beard on the sideline for seemingly all of his 105 wins as Alexander's head coach. He admitted it will have to go.
"I told them I would shave my beard if we went to the state tournament," Crow admitted after the Dover win. "We have to wait until the season is over because it's not going right now. We've won 18 games with this beard, it's not coming off the face yet."
While it might be difficult to say goodbye to his signature beard, it's a bet Crow will gladly payoff after the greatest season in Alexander's 37-year soccer history.
The end of the road came Wednesday in the Division II state semifinals at Westerville North High School to powerhouse Tipp City Tippecanoe. The Spartans battled — after nearly 27 minutes of action the game was still tied at 1-1 — before succumbing 4-1 to the defending Division II state champions.
It always sounds like a cliche to say after the end of a season, that the losing team has nothing to be ashamed of and should hold their heads high. But that was certainly the case for Alexander, despite the defeat.
Tippecanoe is now 46-0-1 over the last two seasons and plays on Saturday for a chance at another state title. The Red Devils entered the state semifinal outscoring teams 129-5, but the game against Alexander wasn't a walkover.
Austin Shields' spectacular goal, with a defender attached to his left hip, allowed Alexander to force that 1-1 tie midway through the first half. It was only the sixth goal allowed by Tippecanoe all season.
Given the fact that the Red Devils have posted 18 shutouts, it can be assumed it was one of the rare occasions in which they weren't in the lead during a contest.
At the end of the day, the Red Devils' attack was simply too powerful. Alexander was able to turn away numerous scoring attempts, but with the Red Devils controlling most of the possession, it was only a matter of time before some of their shots found their mark.
Tippecanoe went ahead 3-1 by halftime, and 4-1 in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Afterwards, Crow could be heard telling the Spartans in the postgame huddle how proud he was of their accomplishments.
Crow knew how special the accomplishment of a regional title was for the Spartans. Winners of three district titles in the previous five seasons, advancing to the regional tournament is nothing new for the program.
But there was always a road block. In 2015, Alexander lost 5-0 in a Division III regional semifinal to Grandview Heights.
Competing in Division II, Alexander went to the regional finals in 2017 before losing to DeSales, 5-0. In 2018, a 2-1 loss to Athens occurred in the regional semifinals. Last year, Alexander lost to a strong Marietta team in a district final.
Despite all of the Spartans' success over the years, a spot in the state tournament had always eluded them.
"I've been in Spartan soccer forever, since I was a little kid," Crow said. "You just grow up wanting to go to the state Final Four so much. I didn't get it as a player. OK, came back and just wanted to win some district championships for this program that I love so much. And our kids kept working. Every year the program itself has just kept building and building on each other. And every kid who's played, even before these guys, has helped build this moment of 37 years that Alexander soccer has built."
It all came together for the Spartans in 2020. Faced with the uncertainty of whether or not there would even be a season because of COVID-19, Crow said the Spartans still put the work in all summer.
Less than a week before their first game, contact sports were permitted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Alexander and its 13 seniors would get a season.
The Spartans made the most of it. The only defeat came to Athens in early September. Losing the Challenge Cup to the rival Bulldogs stung, but they clearly learned from it.
Alexander went 15-0-1 in its next 16 games, outscoring teams 64-14 during that stretch. The Spartans finished with 12 shoutouts overall, also scoring at least five goals in a game on 10 occasions.
The Spartans had a flair for the dramatic. Trailing Athens 2-1 in a district final rematch, Kyler D'Augustino had two of Alexander's three second-half goals, leading to a 4-2 win.
Alexander trailed Unioto 3-1 in the regional semifinal before two late goals — the final by Parker Bolin — led to a 4-3 victory.
Then there was the 3-2 overtime win against Dover. Trogdon's goal was a walk-off winner, allowing Alexander to finally celebrate the elusive regional championship.
Making the accomplishment even more impressive was that it was done while competing in Division II.
Always a Division III team until 2017, Alexander is one of the smallest D-II schools in the state. Its boys soccer adjusted enrollment is 199.
The other Final Four teams in Division II — Tippecanoe (335), Howland (347) and Lima Shawnee (290) — are considerably larger schools.
That hasn't stopped Alexander from mostly dominating the Southeast District in Division II, and now making a name for itself on a state level.
The regional title was the first for any boys' team at Alexander High School. Alexander has four regional title banners displayed in its gym — three for volleyball (2006, 2007, 2008) and one for girls' basketball (2007).
The Spartans of 2020 will soon have their own banner. In a difficult year that will forever be remembered for a pandemic, Crow and the Alexander boys' soccer team were able to accomplish something that will give fans something to be happy about in this year of COVID-19.
"Hopefully we can do something for Athens County and Albany and Alexander to help people get through these troubled times and just be excited," Crow said.
Coach, you certainly accomplished that over the last three months.
Now, it's time to shave that beard.
Kevin Wiseman is a sports writer at The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com.
