OAK HILL — The Alexander Spartans found themselves trailing, on the road, against a tough opponent on Monday.
The Oak Hills Oaks jumped ahead 16-2, forcing the Spartans to dig themselves out of a hole.
The early deficit was just a bump in the road for the Spartans, as they turned up the defense and rallied for a 42-34 victory over the Oaks.
Alexander held Oak Hill to just 18 points the rest of the way after the early 14-point deficit.
The Spartans scored the final 10 points of the opening quarter to trail just 16-12. Oak Hill still led 25-22 going into halftime, but would only score nine points in the second half.
As a result, Alexander led 34-31 going to the fourth, then won the final quarter 8-3.
The Spartans' third win in a row moves their record to 7-3.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander in the win, scoring 16 points. She made five 2-point field goals and all six of her free throws and handed out three assists. She also provided key defense on Oak Hill standout Caitlyn Brisker.
Brisker led Oak Hill with 12 points, but nine came in the first quarter, and 11 in the first half.
Jadyn Mace added seven points and two assists for Alexander, while Erin Scurlock chipped in six points. Kara Meeks scored five points to go with seven rebounds, while Hope Richardson and Taylor Meadows each tallied four points.
Olivia Clarkson added 10 points for Oak Hill, while Chloe Chambers added nine points.
Alexander's next game is Jan. 4, a home game against Dawson-Bryant.
