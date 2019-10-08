ALBANY — It was senior night at Alexander’s “Lakefront Stadium” on Tuesday and they invited the Blue Devils of Zanesville to the party.
Payton Norris’s squad had been bumped up to Division I this season and it has been a rough season at that level. Nonetheless, Zanesville came to the festivities as a dangerous opponent, not intending to be bearing gifts.
As tradition, Kirk Crow started his six seniors: Matthew Merkle, Kaden and Trey Schaller, Mason Williams, goalie Conner Truax, and Todd Norris. The latter was sitting on forty-nine goals for his career and getting his fiftieth on senior night would be special.
Less than two minutes had elapsed when the savvy senior put on some of his patented moves and launched a burner toward Zanesville keeper Samuel Lightle. The effort just tailed wide and Norris was to face double teams the rest of the night.
Alexander hit the money strings a few ticks later, though. Frosh defender Ethan Niedhart punched a ball from the defensive third that Trey Schaller collected along the left sideline. Working through the left side defense, he whipped a wicked crossing pass in front of the woodwork. Elijah Robe volleyed the offering into the back of the net and the hosts held the 1-0 lead.
The speed of Zanesville’s frontline players Evan Dinan and Jesse Gutierez then created some danger, primarily off the booming kicks and massive throw-ins from midfielder Gabe Dolan. Dolan’s free kick from thirty yards out required a leaping save from Truax to keep it out of trouble at the twenty-eight minute mark. The subsequent corner kick nearly got into goal when the ball bounced around the eight yard mark before being cleared.
It was ten minutes before the next score. A good run by the Spartans was defended over the touch line for a corner kick. Austin Shields lofted the corner to the middle of the scrum. In the jumble, Tyler Fritchley chested the ball into the webbing and the lead was doubled.
A few minutes later, Truax was called on to perform some goaltender magic. Dolan had another massive throw-in that landed in front of the pipes. Puterbaugh got a foot on it immediately and sent it to the net. In a bang-bang play, Truax smothered the shot and extinguished the danger.
With under five minutes in the half, Alexander created two excellent chances. First, sophomore Parker Bolin ripped a high shot from deep left that forced Lightle into a difficult position. He had to fully extend to grab the ball and fell backwards with it into his net, just inches from carrying it over the line for a goal.
Then, with under a minute, Fritchley got open on a run but pushed his shot barely wide right, ending the first half with a 2-0 lead for the Spartans. But, there had been enough in the Zanesville scheme to cause concern.
Kirk Crow, Alexander coach, noted that. “They got themselves in some good positions with their speed. We talked to our players about how dangerous Dolan was with his big kicks and throws. I thought we had good control for the first part of the half and maybe should have finished a few more shots. 2-0 is a dangerous lead in soccer.”
As the second half began, Zanesville came out blazing and took the action to the Spartans at once. Evan Dinan rammed a blistering shot toward goal from the right side a few minutes after the whistle. Truax once again had to climb the ladder to tip the ball over the crossbar.
Dinan repeated his efforts a minute later with a wicked rip again from the right, where he stood alone. Truax blocked the shot away but freshman Ethan Uphold gathered in the rebound and poked it into the net. Very early in the half, the Devils had cut the lead, making a 2-1 score even more dangerous than 2-0.
It took a while for the Spartans to get back on track but they managed two excellent tries in a two minute span. First, Shields banged a free kick from thirty yards that almost handcuffed Lightle. Following that, Norris battled through the defense on the right side and ripped a laser to Lightle’s left. The Devil laid out to athletically parry the ball away from entry into the score zone.
All night Norris had faced a number of defenders collectively keeping him from getting clear and getting the fiftieth goal. He was not to be denied, however, and with under fifteen minutes to go, his hard work paid off. Trey Schaller sent him a throw-in and Norris put on a series of moves that gained him a sliver of an opening. His low blast rattled into the strings to give him the fifty mark and the comfortable 3-1 lead for his team.
Comfortable, maybe, but Zanesville did not want to make things easy. Truax and Dolen figured into the next part of the story. Having already clanged a throw-in off the crossbar, Dolen was set up for a free kick from nearly forty yards from goal. The sound of the kick was booming and it looked destined for the upper ninety. Into the breech once more, Truax stretched up and tapped the ball over the bar. That was the last significant attempt for the Devils and the Spartans finished senior night with their eleventh victory.
“Conner came up with some big saves and that’s what you expect from your senior keeper,” Crow said. “It’s great to get a win over a strong program that challenged us. Better yet to get out of these games healthy heading into the tournaments.”
Norris humbly stated that “the fiftieth goal certainly was important to me but overall team play and the win on senior night was what counts. We’re looking forward to the tournament and keeping our flow going.”
The Spartans (11-3-1) will end the regular season with a visit to Logan.
SCORING:
Alex 2 1 3
Zville 0 1 1
Alex Robe (T Schaller) 1st 35:06 1-0
Alex Fritchley (Shields) 1st 17:52 2-0
Zville Uphold 2nd 35:08 2-1
Alex Norris (T Schaller) 2nd 14:01 3-1
