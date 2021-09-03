BELPRE — The Alexander Spartans enjoyed a second quarter for the ages, and Jordan Schulz had a first half to remember on Friday.
Schulz and the Spartans struck early offensively and never stopped against the Belpre Golden Eagles, rolling to a 55-14 win at Ralph Holder Stadium.
Schulz is Alexander’s sophomore quarterback, and he grew up in a big way against Belpre, throwing five first-half touchdown passes.
It was all part of a dizzying array of big passing plays and big turnovers that turned a close game into a second-half running clock.
“It came down to practice, practice for us,” Alexander coach Danny Koska said. “We’re just trying to do what we do best. We’re not worried about what the other team’s doing. I think we have the athletes to play with anybody. It just comes down to us playing our game.”
Schulz spearheaded the huge Alexander effort, completing 9 of 16 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.
All of Schulz’s completions came in the first half, as he averaged 32 yards per completed pass.
Schulz is in his first year of full-time varsity quarterback experience, and he’s certainly proving he’s ready for the Friday night lights.
“His field vision is unreal,” Koska said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. I would like to take the credit and say it’s the plays, but we all know that’s not true. He’s just a tremendous quarterback and he deserves all the credit.”
Alexander’s defense was up to the challenge as well. Despite their 0-3 record, the Golden Eagles certainly have offensive threats in Jordan Martin, Julian Martin and Xavior Robinson.
The Spartans (2-1) forced six turnovers for the game, including five in the first half.
Jackson Jordan, Brody Montgomery, Logan Jenkins and Isaac Waller all had interceptions, while Landen Althouse and Samuel Ohms each recovered a fumble.
“We don’t have that one guy that we say, ‘oh this is our superstar,’” Koska said “We have 11 of them and each of them has a job and each of them does their job every single play. I think it’s hard to score points on a team that plays that way.”
Alexander led 13-0 after a quarter thanks to Schulz’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Althouse, and a 15-yard scoring strike to Jenkins.
Belpre eventually pulled to within 20-14 after Jordan Martin’s 7-yard touchdown reception from Willis Starcher.
At that point, there was still 3:46 to play in the first half in what was very much a toss-up game.
The Spartans put an end to the back-and-forth nature of the contest at that point, making it strictly an Alexander party.
On the next offensive play after Belpre’s score, Schulz found Colton Ashcraft open down the visiting sideline for a 52-yard touchdown, and a 27-14 lead.
The defense provided a score from there, Jordan’s interception return for a touchdown giving Alexander a 34-14 edge.
The big plays didn’t stop there. Montgomery intercepted Starcher on Belpre’s second play of its next drive, then Schulz immediately hit Logan Jenkins over the middle for a 51-yard score.
Alexander led 41-14 at at that point, having scored three touchdowns in just 64 seconds of game action.
The big plays didn’t stop there. Jenkins’ interception and return set up Alexander at Belpre’s 16-yard line with 1:11 left in the half.
Landon Hornsby got in on the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 31.3 seconds left, giving Alexander a commanding 48-14 halftime lead.
Overall, Alexander score 35 points in the second quarter. At one point, Schulz had three consecutive pass attempts result in touchdown plays.
It was a scoring bonanza that came after it appeared Belpre was gaining momentum.
“Alexander in the past would fold when it’s close,” Koska, a first-year head coach, said. “This is not the Alexander of old. We’re a new Alexander and I hope we can prove that next week when we go to Joe Burrow Stadium.”
Althouse led Alexander with 114 yards receiving on three catches and two touchdowns. Ashcraft added 97 yards on three catches and a score, while Jenkins had 77 yards and two touchdowns on three catches.
Hornsby led the ground attack with 66 yards on seven carries, while Montgomery added a fourth-quarter score on a 23-yard touchdown.
Parker Bolin made six extra points, with Amora Albano successfully kicking the final PAT of the game for Alexander.
Alexander finished with 384 yards of total offense on just 32 plays, while Belpre had 294 yards on 59 plays.
Starcher completed 20 of 30 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Jordan Martin caught 11 passes for 169 yards and both of Belpre’s touchdowns, while Julian Martin caught eight passes for 96 yards.
Alexander will enter Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on a two-game winning streak when it travels to Athens on Friday.
The Spartans perhaps have turned some heads early in the season, especially with Friday’s offensive effort, as they prepare for league play.
“We’re ready,” Koska said. “We’ve bene waiting all year for this game next week and we’re just glad it’s here.”
Alexander 55, Belpre 14
Alexander 13 35 0 7 — 55
Belpre 0 14 0 0 — 14
A — Landen Althouse, 32-yard pass from Jordan Schulz (kick failed), 10:53, 1st
A — Logan Jenkins, 15-yard pass from Jordan Schulz (Parker Bolin kick), 2:04, 1st
B — Jordan Martin, 10-yard pass from Willis Starcher (Julian Martin pass from Starcher), 5:22, 2nd
A — Landen Althouse, 50-yard pass from Jordan Schulz (Parker Bolin kick), 5:11, 2nd
B — Jordan Martin, 7-yard pass from Willis Starcher (pass failed), 3:46, 2nd
A — Colton Ashcraft, 52-yard pass from Jordan Schulz (Parker Bolin kick), 3:26, 2nd
A — Jackson Jordan, 40-yard interception return (Parker Bolin kick), 3:04, 2nd
A — Logan Jenkins, 51-yard pass from Jordan Schulz (Parker Bolin kick), 2:22, 2nd
A — Landon Hornsby, 1-yard run (Parker Bolin kick), 31.3, 2nd
A — Brody Montgomery, 23-yard run (Amora Albano kick), 8:03, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
A B
First downs 14 15
Plays from scrimmage 32 59
Rushing (plys-yds) 16-96 25-23
Passing yards 288 271
Total net yards 384 294
Passes (cmp-att-int) 9-16-1 21-34-4
Fumbles (no-lost) 0-0 4-2
Penalties (no-yds) 6-60 5-45
Punts (no-avg) 1-32 1-34
INDVIVIUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alexander — Landon Hornsby 7-66 TD, Brody Montgomery 1-23 TD, Logan Jenkins 3-13, Isaac Waller 0-0, Jordan Schulz 4-(-6); Belpre — Xavior Robinson 5-33, Julian Marti 1-18, Jordan Martin 3-10, Nick Lambert 1-5, Noah Vanfosson 1-1, Luke Davis 2-(-18), Willis Starcher 9-(-25), TEAM 1-(-1).
PASSING
Alexander — Jordan Schulz 9-16-1-288 5 TDs; Belpre — Willis Starcher 20-30-4-258 2 TDs, Luke Davis 1-4-0-13
RECEIVING
Alexander — Landen Althouse 3-114 2 TDs, Colton Ashcraft 3-97 TD, Logan Jenkins 3-77 2 TDs; Belpre — Jordan Martin 11-169 2 TDs, Julian Martin 8-96, Xavior Robinson 2-6.
