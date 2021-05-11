MINFORD — The Alexander softball team won its second game in a row, rolling to a 14-8 win at Minford on Monday.
The Spartans improved to 11-9 on the season.
Alexander led 10-2 after the top of the fifth inning, and 14-3 after the top of the seventh inning.
Ellie Day had four hits and two RBIs in the win. Brooke Casto had three hits, including a double and RBI. Erin Scurlock had three hits and three RBIs, hitting a double. Chloe Payne had two doubles and three RBIs, while Audrey Ross hit a home run, driving in two runs.
The Spartans trailed 2-1 before Payne's three-run double gave them the lead for good in the second inning.
Alexander scored three more times in the fourth for a 7-2 lead, then added three more in the fifth. Payne started the inning with a double, followed by Casto's RBI double.
Ross then hit her two-run home run for a 10-2 cushion.
In the seventh, Scurlock hit a two-run double, as she eventually scored on Micaela Moat's double. Day singled in Moat for the 14-3 lead.
The Falcons scored five times in the seventh thanks in large part to Lutz's grand slam.
Casto was the winning pitcher, with Day pitching the final two innings.
Eastern 12, Alexander 4 (baseball)
ALBANY — The Eastern Eagles scored a 12-4 baseball win over Alexander on Tuesday.
Matthew Blanchard led the way for Eastern, as he struck out 15 in a complete game win. He walked two, giving up four earned runs on six hits.
John Hobbs pitched a complete game in the loss for Alexander. He gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks, striking out nine.
Preston Truax was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI for Alexander. Cam Bayha, Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Clark and Stanley Viny each hit singles.
Blanchard and Conner Ridenour each had three-RBI games for Eastern, which is 14-5.
Alexander fell to 4-14 overall.
The Spartans also lost 1-0 to Paint Valley on Monday in a game played at Chillicothe's Paints Stadium.
The Bearcats scored a run in the bottom of the first.
Alexander was held to two hits, singles by Bayha and Drew Harris.
Hobbs took the loss, giving up the one run on two hits in two innings.
Dylan Phillips (two innings), Jackson Jordan (one inning) and Jacob Phillips (one inning) combined to pitched four shutout innings of relief.
