POMEROY — The Alexander Spartans were able to extend their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf lead.
The Spartans won the fourth league meet, with Meigs serving as the host school, on Tuesday.
Alexander posted a team score of 176, topping Athens' 183.
The Spartans have won three of the four TVC-Ohio matches, and improve to 23-1 on the season.
Athens, which won last week's league meet to hand Alexander its first loss, stand two games back at 21-3.
Alexander's Whit Byrd and Athens' Ben Pratt shared medalist honors for the round. Each posted a score of 37 to lead their respective teams.
Meigs was third at 189 to move to 15-9 on the season. Wellston was fourth with a score of 200, moving to 13-11, while Vinton County was fifth at 203. The Vikings are 8-16. River Valley came in sixth place with a score of 252 to move to 4-20. Nelsonville-York didn't have a golfer in the field on Wednesday.
After Byrd, Alexander was led by Matthew Morris (43), TJ Vogt (46) and Landon Atha (50).
After Pratt, Athens was led by Nathan Shadik (47), Matt McDonalds (49) and Sam Carpenter (50).
Meigs was paced by Austin Mahr's 44. Bobby Musser shot a 46, Gus Kennedy a 49 and Cole Arnott a 50 to account for the Marauders' team scoring.
Hunter Cardwell led Wellston, finishing with a round of 47. Timothy Stanley followed closely with a 48. Brandyn Bush had a 52 and Geno Deatherage had a 53.
Brock Hamon led Vinton County with a 46. Owen Salyers had a 48, followed by Isaiah Allen (54) and Eli Radabaugh (55).
River Valley was led by Alex Euton's 61.
The next TVC-Ohio match will be held Tuesday, with Wellston serving as the host school at Franklin Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.