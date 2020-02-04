ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans used defense to gain another victory.
The Spartans defeated visiting Jackson, 46-23, on Monday.
Alexander has won four in a row to improve to 14-7 on the season. The Spartans have allowed an average of just 25.5 points in those four wins, and 19.6 points in the last three contests.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 18 points against the Ironladies. She made 6 of 8 2-point attempts and all six of her free throws.
Jadyn Mace added 11 points for the Spartans, while Kara Meeks scored 10 points. Hope Richardson added four points, and Taylor Meadows three points.
Taylor Evans led Jackson with 10 points, while Olivia Kennedy scored four points.
Alexander will conclude the regular season on Thursday at Nelsonville-York.
