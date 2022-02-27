WAVERLY — The Alexander Spartans were in position on Saturday to spring a postseason upset.
The Fairland Dragons would never go away, getting up off the mat on three different occasions.
Alexander and Fairland played an instant classic in a Division III district semifinal at Waverly's Downtown Arena. The Dragons would ultimately stave off elimination with a 60-58 win in triple overtime.
"Neither team really deserved to lose, if you want to use an old cliche," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "They made a couple plays going down the stretch that we didn't make and it was the difference in the game. To their credit, they have a really nice team. To our credit, I couldn't be more proud of our guys."
Fairland (19-5), the bracket's No. 2 seed, advances to Friday's district championship game against No. 6 South Point.
Alexander, No. 7 in the bracket, finishes the season at 15-10.
It was a gut-wrenching defeat for the Spartans, who saw the Dragons hit three game-tying 3-pointers to force each overtime period.
It was a game with too many twists and turns to document, but it also nearly saw a fourth overtime period.
The roller coaster ride finally came to an end with Fairland scoring a go-ahead shot in the closing seconds.
Alexander forced a 58-58 tie when Kyler D'Augustino found Zach Barnhouse for a layup.
Fairland quickly pushed the ball the other way, with JD Thacker beating Alexander down the court for a layup with 7.4 seconds left, giving the Dragons a 60-58 lead.
Skinner said there was no doubt who would take the final shot for Alexander, as the ball went to D'Augustino's hands with the game on the line.
He worked up the court, and got a good look from around 15 feet out. It hit off the rim and the Spartans were unable to get a clean look at the put back.
"Everybody in southeast Ohio, if they had Kyler on their team, they would want him to get the last shot and get everybody else out of the way," Skinner said. "There's no reason to be tricky or anything like that, just straight forward and we were hoping we maybe could get a rebound, that there'd be enough time to get a rebound."
When the clock hit zeroes, the Dragons poured out onto the court in celebration. Both teams had three starters foul out — Fairland eventually played without Aiden Porter, Will Davis and Steeler Leep.
Alexander lost the services of Jagger Cain, Braydin McKee and Alex Norris by the end of the game. Both sides had to bring players off the bench who didn't play in regulation in order to finish the contest.
D'Augustino turned in a heroic effort for Alexander, never leaving the court and scoring 33 points, including 12 in the overtime periods.
It was a win that seemed unlikely for Fairland on multiple occasions. After trailing 20-11 in the third quarter, Alexander roared back to lead 34-31 after McKee scored consecutive baskets — one being a put-back dunk — with 3:30 left.
Alexander led 38-35 when Cain split a pair of free throws with 18.1 seconds remaining.
That set up the first big shot for the Dragons, Porter getting loose and hitting a right-wing 3-pointer in the closing seconds to force the first overtime, tied at 38-38.
It appeared Alexander again would be in control when Porter fouled out in the first overtime, Jace Ervin stepping in front of the senior to take a charge with 2:01 on the clock.
Alexander eventually went ahead 43-40 after two D'Augustino free throws with 51.4 seconds left.
The Dragons worked the ball around on the next possession, eventually finding freshman Brody Buchanan in the right corner.
Buchanan, who didn't even play in the first half, calmly hit the game-tying 3 with around 15 seconds left.
"I thought we paused a little bit in our effort," Skinner said. "We're screaming, run them off the 3-point line. We come out of a timeout, then we got caught up in a switch and they got a little bit of space both times. Those were two huge mistakes defensively and we paid for both of them."
Alexander played out the next possession, with D'Augustino missing a 3-pointer with under five seconds left, the game eventually heading to a second overtime.
The Spartans again went ahead, 47-43, after D'Augustino and McKee each scored to open double overtime.
Alexander had a chance to go ahead further, but missed two free throws with 2:31 on the clock.
The Spartans were still ahead 49-45 after two D'Augustino free throws with 1:40 remaining.
The Dragons did enough to keep it a one-possession game down the stretch, and trailed 52-49 when McKee split two free throws with 27.3 remaining.
That set the stage for improbably one more huge 3-pointer.
Chase Allen had a defender on him, but stepped back for a 3-pointer along the left wing.
The shot hit nothing but net, and once again Fairland had tied the game, 52-52, with 6.0 seconds left.
With a final shot, Dylan Allison missed a 3-pointer from the right wing and the game advanced to a third overtime period.
Alexander led in the third overtime, 56-54, after D'Augustino assisted on Ervin's layup with 1:57 left.
The Dragons would score four points from the free throw line, eventually going ahead 58-56 with 31.9 seconds left after Buchanan split a pair of free throws.
Both teams left points at the free throw line. Alexander was 14 of 27 from the line, with Fairland going 17 of 29.
"We gave ourselves a really good chance to win, it just wasn't in the cards for us tonight because we certainly had our chances," Skinner said. "We struggled at the free throw line. They did too."
Porter led Fairland with 20 points despite not playing much of the overtime periods. Allen had 14 points, making three 3-pointers. Thacker and Buchanan each finished with 10 points.
Ervin added 10 points for Alexander. McKee had five points, Barnhouse four points, Cain three points, Norris two points and Allison one point.
Alexander loses key seniors like McKee and Ervin, but will return most of its lineup for next season, led by D'Augustino.
D'Augustino is already the boys' all-time leading scorer with 1,487 points. Only Leah Richardson, with 1,754 points, has scored more points and he still has a season left to play in Albany.
The Spartans continued to improve in Skinner's second season, and the expectations will certainly be high next year.
"We're going to really miss our seniors," Skinner said. "I'm really proud of them and you know I like playing in the district tournament. I like that big taste that we had tonight, there's going to be a lot of pressure on our returning seniors to get us here again. I have confidence that they will."
Fairland 60, Alexander 58 (3OT)
Alexander;5;6;15;12;5;9;6;—;58
Fairland;7;10;8;13;5;9;8;—;60
ALEXANDER 58 (15-10)
Dylan Allison 0 1-2 1, Jagger Cain 1 1-7 3, Levi Thompson 0 0-0 0, Braydin McKee 2 1-2 5, Jace Ervin 5 0-0 10, Kyler D'Augustino 11 9-14 33, Alex Norris 0 2-2 2, Zach Barnhouse 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 21 14-27 58; 3-point field goals: 2 (D'Augustino 2)
FAIRLAND 60 (19-5)
Will Davis 1 0-0 3, Aiden Porter 5 7-12 20, Zion Martin 0 0-0 0, JD Thacker 4 1-2 10, Zach Tooley 0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 4 3-5 14, Steeler Leep 1 0-0 2, Brayden Hunt 0 1-2 1, Brody Buchanan 2 5-8 10; TOTALS 17 17-29 60; 3-point field goals 9 (Porter, Allen 3 apiece, Davis, Thacker, Buchanan 1 apiece)
