The Alexander Spartans dropped their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener on Friday, 13-5, to the visiting Meigs Marauders.
Meigs scored three runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third and a run in the fourth to lead 11-2.
Alexander (0-3, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) finished with 10 hits. Jaycie Jordan had three hits, including a solo home run. Chloe Payne also had three hits, including two doubles. Ellie Day pitched a complete game for Alexander.
Delana Wright led Meigs with four hits and four RBIs. She hit two doubles and a home run.
Alexander also lost at Trimble last Wednesday, 15-5.
Lauren McCall pitched into the sixth inning in a complete game for Alexander. Payne had two hits and four RBIs, hitting a grand slam home run in the fifth inning.
Alabama Martin pitched a complete game in the win for Trimble, which had 17 hits offensively.
Kylee Dixon had four hits. Martin had two doubles and two RBIs. Brandis Bickley had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Adelynn Stevens, Briana Orsborne and Emily Young each had two-hit games.
Trimble led 1-0 before scoring five runs in the third and six more in the fourth to lead 12-0.
Payne's grand slam brought Alexander to within 12-4, but Trimble scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
