SUGAR GROVE — Berne Union’s Bella Kline got her team to overtime, then the senior took over to steal a win away from the Alexander Spartans.
Kline scored 32 points to lead Berne Union to an overtime, 49-44 victory over Alexander on Saturday.
The Spartans were seconds away from a big non-league victory, leading 41-38 after Jadyn Mace made a pair of free throws.
Kline was able to get just enough of an open look on the other end to force overtime. She drilled a long 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the score at 41-41.
Alexander had a chance to win on the other end, but Mace’s 3 from the top of the key missed.
Kline then scored eight of Berne Union’s nine points in overtime. She scored on a drive to give the Rockets a 43-41 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish in the extra session.
Berne Union, ranked No. 3 in the Division IV Associated Press poll last week, improves to 17-1.
Alexander, ranked ninth in last week’s Division III poll, falls to 15-3.
All three of Alexander’s losses have come to state-ranked teams. The Spartans also lost to Division II No. 4 Vinton County and Division IV No. 5 Peebles.
Saturday’s game was close all the way. Alexander led 11-10 after one quarter, but Berne Union went ahead 20-19 at halftime. The game was tied at 30-30 after three quarters.
Kline scored her 32 points on seven 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and an 8 of 10 effort from the foul line.
Her sister Sophia Kline added nine for the Rockets.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 18 points before fouling out in overtime. She made five 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws.
Kara Meeks scored 10 points, making 6 of 7 free throws to go with two 2-pointers.
Mace and Brooke Casto each scored seven points for Alexander.
The Spartans played without Erin Scurlock on Saturday. Karsyn Raines started in her place and scored two points.
After traveling to Athens on Monday, Alexander is scheduled to host league-leader Vinton County on Thursday.
