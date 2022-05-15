WELLSTON — The Alexander Spartans got a third shot at the Wellston Golden Rockets, but still weren't able to solve Hanna Potts.
Potts pitched a one-hit shutout and hit a three-run home run as No. 3 Wellston defeated No. 27 Alexander 14-0 in five innings in a Division III sectional final on Thursday.
Wellston, the champions of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, beat Alexander three times in the 2022 season.
Wellston scored eight runs in the second and five more in the third to go ahead 13-0.
Jenna Johnston had three hits, including two triples and two RBIs for Wellston. Neveah Ousley had three hits and five RBIs, while Potts and Peterson each hit three-run home runs.
Micaela Moat hit a double for Alexander's only hit.
The Spartans end the season with a 3-22 record.
Alexander got the third shot at Wellston thanks to an eight-inning, 6-5 win at No. 22 Chesapeake on Tuesday in a Division III sectional semifinal.
Alexander trailed 4-1 before scoring four runs in the fifth. Jaycie Jordan started the big inning with a one-out single, then Darian Lallier and Macie Swart drew walks to load the bases.
Moat followed with a triple, scoring all three runs to tie the game at 4-4, with Moat coming home on a throw to first base.
The Panthers came back to tie the game at 5-5 on Sidney Fuller's double and a single by Hannah Webb.
The game remain tied into the eighth inning, with the Spartans going ahead. Lauren McCall drew a walk with one out, then Rylee Bush and Sarah Harris followed with singles to load the bases.
The second out occurred on a fielder's choice, bringing Lallier to the plate with two outs. She drew a walk to force in a run, giving Alexander the 6-5 lead.
McCall, who pitched a complete game, worked a scoreless bottom half of the eighth to get the tournament win.
Moat, Jordan and Harris each had two-hit games for Alexander.
Fuller had four hits, including three doubles for Chesapeake (5-16). Webb had three hits.
Alexander concluded the regular season with losses to River Valley and Belpre.
The Spartans lost to River Valley 17-7, ending their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division record at 0-12. Swart hit a grand slam home run in the sixth inning for the Spartans. McCall also had two hits with an RBI.
Alexander lost at Belpre 8-4. Moat hit two doubles in the game, picking up an RBI. Jordan and McCall each hit singles, with McCall gaining an RBI.
