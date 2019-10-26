ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have had their fair share of defensive battles during the 2019 season. The Spartans have pitched two shutouts, and held teams to 14 points or fewer six times.
However, on Friday it was the Spartans' offense that took center stage.
Alexander battled to the end before losing 44-41 in a overtime shootout to the visiting Warren Warriors on Friday.
It was a classic back-and-forth battle where the team that had the ball last picked up the victory.
The non-league defeat drops Alexander to 4-5 on the season. Warren clinches its first winning season since 2009 — and only second since 1999 — as it improves to 6-3.
Alexander received plenty of big performances on its Senior Night.
Senior quarterback Kaleb Easley completed 8 of 14 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He also added 106 yards and four rushing scores on 16 carries.
Senior Jordan Cantrell had 126 yards on 21 carries, also catching a 26-yard pass. Senior Matt Brown caught two passes for 40 yards. Senior Chase Siefert caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. Senior Luke Chapman caught a pass for eight yards, while senior Tanner MacDowell caught a pass for 19 yards. Freshman Jagger Cain caught a three-yard pass.
It added up to 391 yards of total offense for the Spartans.
"Great team effort tonight by our kids," Alexander coach Earich Dean said. "I am very proud of how hard they played tonight. The seniors made sure that everyone on the field played to the last whistle. We didn't get the win, but we came together tonight as a team and never gave up. Building blocks of a team that is believing in each other and believing in our system."
Warren came in averaging 36.6 points per game using a spread attack, as the Warriors were the first team all season to score more than 28 points against Alexander's stingy defense.
The game was back and forth the entire way, as neither team was able to gain separation. Alexander led 7-2 in the first quarter, but Warren led 23-21 at halftime. The Warriors still led 30-28 in the third quarter.
Warren led 38-35 in the fourth quarter before the Spartans went on a last-minute drive.
Freshman Kyler D'Augustino drilled a 30-yard field goal with just eight seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 38-38, forcing overtime.
The Spartans got the ball first in the overtime session, but were unable to find the end zone. Instead, they got a 37-yard field goal from D'Augustino, taking a 41-38 lead.
The Warriors' offense wasn't going to be denied, as they were able to score in OT, leading to the 44-41 victory.
Alexander still has a chance to finish with a .500 record, after going 4-6 a season ago. The Spartans will travel to Meigs for the regular season finale in a game that will be played on Thursday.
The Marauders are 1-8 overall, and 0-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after a 42-34 loss to Wellston.
"We will have to put in another great week of practice as we face another dynamic quarterback next week," Dean said in reference to Meigs sophomore quarterback Coulter Cleland. "We still have some goals to achieve so our kids will stay focused."
