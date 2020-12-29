ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans earned a huge non-league victory on Monday.
The Spartans defeated Circleville 49-45 inside the Alley.
Alexander improves to 5-0 on the season.
The Spartans avenged a loss at Circleville last year, as the Tigers advanced to the Division II regional finals a season ago.
Alexander raced out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter in Monday's rematch. The Spartans' lead was down to 20-19 by halftime, however.
Alexander slowly pushed ahead 32-29 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans won the fourth quarter 17-16 to hold on for the victory.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 14 points, making 5 of 9 shots from the field. Jadyn Mace added 12 points, including five in the fourth quarter.
Erin Scurlock followed with nine points for Alexander, while Kara Meeks tallied eight points. Brooke Casto added six points.
Circleville falls to 3-1 overall after playing for the first time in 20 days.
Kenzie McConnell, the reigning Division II Southeast District Player of the Year, proved to be difficult to stop. She scored a game-high 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
Jaylah Captain added 11 points for Circleville.
The Spartans will return home against New Lexington on Wednesday, before hosting Trimble on Saturday at 12 p.m.
