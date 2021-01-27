ROCKSPRINGS — The Alexander Spartans gained their revenge on the Meigs Marauders.
Alexander picked up a 50-38 victory on Tuesday inside Meigs High School's Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
Kyler D'Augustino scored 28 points to pace the Spartans in the win.
Meigs had won the first meeting, 59-42, at Alexander on Dec. 15.
Alexander improves to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division
Meigs, playing just its second game since Jan. 5, fell to 4-7 overall and 3-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
D'Augustino made 10 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and 2 of 3 from the foul line in the win. He scored seven in the first quarter, six more in the second quarter, seven in the third and eight in the fourth.
Cam Houpt followed with seven points for Alexander, while Jeremiah Clark scored six points. Jacob Phillips added five points and Preston Truax scored four points in the fourth.
Alexander trailed 12-9 after one quarter, but exploded in the second quarter. The Spartans won the frame 18-9 to lead 27-21 at halftime.
Alexander extended the lead to 38-30 after three quarters, then won the fourth 12-8.
Braylon Harrison led Meigs with 11 points, while Andrew Dodson followed with 10 points. Coulter Cleland added nine points. Wyatt Hoover scored four points, while Caleb Burnem and Morgan Roberts each contributed two points.
After hosting Southeastern on Wednesday, Alexander will host Wellston on Friday in a TVC-Ohio contest.
