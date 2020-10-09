ALBANY — Karsyn Raines and the Alexander Spartans got back to work on Wednesday, and back to the win column on Thursday.
The Spartans shook off a tough loss at Vinton County earlier in the week, by defeating county rival Athens 3-0 on Thursday — 25-19, 25-26, 25-16 in the Alley.
The win allows Alexander to sweep the season series against Athens for the third year in a row.
The Spartans and Vikings battled for first place, and while the marquee matchup didn't go Alexander's way, there was no letdown shown against the Bulldogs.
"We came in on Wednesday and worked really hard," said Raines, Alexander's senior outside hitter. "We got our serve receive under control. Our serve receive was rough on Tuesday, but I think it got a lot better toward the ends of the sets here. We worked a lot on that. I think we improved."
The Bulldogs were only able to serve up four aces during the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match, as the Spartans were able to get in system enough to hold off the young Athens squad.
"The only thing we worked on (Wednesday) was just passing," Alexander assistant coach Rachael Deputy said. "Serve receive and just basic fundamentals. That was kind of our main focus for tonight. That's kind of what we really wanted to push today."
The better passing helped result in scoring surges in every set, as the Spartans (14-3, 7-2 TVC-Ohio) were able to keep the Bulldogs from building any momentum of their own.
"I feel like we got the opportunity to play everyone tonight and it was just a real good team win," Deputy said. "There were a couple balls I think we could have capitalized on a little better and some momentum swings but I thought everybody played well."
Deputy led the way from the bench, as head coach Natalie Lucas was away from the team due to a personal matter.
"It was definitely different without her, she's a lot of our team," Raines said. "She's energized and helps us on the court, but I think with Rachael here, she did a good job of telling us what we're doing right, what we're doing wrong."
Lucas' teachings were still part of the win however. She was able to watch the match online, offering real-time tips through text messages and phone calls to the team between sets.
"She was in the huddles and she's still here. So it was me, but she was still here," Deputy said. "She was still watching at home and giving her input."
Despite the loss, Athens (6-12, 5-5 TVC-Ohio) still played with great energy. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 10-5 lead in the opening set, and were still enthusiastically celebrating points deep into the third set.
"I felt really good about the way they played," Athens coach Ali Koga said. "If we could just maintain that level throughout the entire game, I think we could be really competitive with a lot of these teams. I'm excited about where we are going into the last week and going into tournaments and kind of capitalizing on that energy and the growth that they made throughout the season."
Athens had that 10-5 lead after consecutive Bailee Toadvine aces, forcing Deputy to use her first timeout as the acting head coach.
Deputy's message was received, as the Spartans ripped off eight points in a row to lead 13-10 after Brooke Casto's kill.
Athens wouldn't be able to force another tie again in the opening set. Leading 22-19, Raines recorded a kill and an ace to help close out the first-set victory.
Lexie Grissett served up a run in the second set, collecting three aces to push Alexander out to an 8-3 lead. That advantage grew to 15-5 and 21-9 after a Raines kill.
Athens was able to finish strong, trailing 22-15 after Grace Reed's ace. But the hole was too deep, and Raines had the final kill in the 25-16 win.
Athens briefly led 4-1 in the third set, but another run was powered by Grissett's serving. She had a flurry of four aces during a five-point stretch to lead 12-5.
That advantage grew to 20-9, a 19-5 run that denied Athens any chance to extend the match to a fourth set.
"Once we started running the bigger plays and getting blocks and getting kills on the first hit, our energy went up and it was easy to get momentum and get on those five- and six-point runs," Raines said.
Raines had a kill, and an ace to close out the 25-16 win, and the 3-0 sweep.
Raines finished with 16 kills to lead the way, as Grissett also led the way with eight aces.
Erin Scurlock added seven kills for the Spartans, while Casto had four kills. Jadyn Mace dished out 28 assists.
"We dug a lot up," Koga said. "I think it comes down to just, they've got some good hitters and they did have some good swings."
Ava Williams led Athens with nine kills, while Bailey Cordray-Davis had eight kills and five assists. Layken Mullins added 18 assists.
"Bailey Davis was doing a really nice job on the right side," Koga said. "Ava came on on the outside, had all kinds of kills. I think they played well, if we can just maintain."
The Bulldogs host River Valley on Tuesday, and travel to Nelsonville-York on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Alexander will host Eastern on Monday and Meigs on Tuesday before closing the regular season with a pair of matches against River Valley.
The Spartans will soon be turning their sole attention to the Division III tournament. The TVC-Ohio race is out of their hands, but Raines knows what will be at stake in the postseason.
"I think we just need to get our serve receive down and everything will fall into place for tournaments, which we're excited for," she said.
