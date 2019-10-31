The Alexander Spartans showed last week that they are playing the 2019 season down to the final whistle.
Alexander battled against the Warren Warriors before losing in overtime, 44-41. It was a heartbreaking loss on Senior Night, as Warren scored a walk-off touchdown in overtime, but it was also a game that showed the Spartans’ offensive improvement.
Warren is now a 6-3 team that wasn’t able to shake the Spartans until the final snap of the game.
“Warren is a very good football team, which we knew going in,” Alexander coach Earich Dean said. “We knew we had to stand toe to toe with them and fight all night. Our kids played with so much heart Friday. They never gave up. They believed in each other and that is the start of something special. No one is happy with a loss, but I am very happy how our kids responded all night.”
Alexander’s 41 points were the most since scoring 48 in the season opener against winless Bradford. Senior quarterback Kaleb Easley had 116 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and totaled five touchdowns. The Spartans had 391 yards of total offense.
“The past several weeks we just haven’t been able to get everyone on the same page,” Dean said. “We would have a mistake somewhere that would just kill a drive. We got back to basics last week in practice and said we were going to rely on our offensive line this week. We told our backs to run hard and good things would happen.”
That offensive line came through big for Alexander, as the Spartans rushed for 250 yards on the ground. The Warriors weren’t able to stop the Spartans’ running game.
“The offensive line gave us some great holes to run through,” Dean said. “Everyone offensively came together and did a great job. The running game then opened up our passing game where Kaleb was able to hit some key receivers down field for some big plays. The kids just believed they could score all night. It was a very good offensive night for us.”
The 41 points scored were more than Alexander (4-5, 1-4 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) put up in its previous four losses combined.
Getting that offense cranked up again, and combining it with a solid defense effort, will be the goal this week as Alexander travel to Meigs High School for the season finale.
The game will be played on Thursday, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Spartans’ defense has been a strength all season long. Before the game against Warren, the unit hadn’t yielded more than 28 points to any opponent, and six times held a team to 14 points or less.
Alexander will attempt to get that side of the ball going again against the Marauders (1-8, 0-5 TVC-Ohio).
Meigs has fallen on hard times this season, as it will try to avoid a winless run through league play. The Marauders have lost seven games in a row overall since a 44-28 week two win over Rock Hill.
While the Marauders have had their struggles, sophomore quarterback Coulter Cleland has still put up a solid season.
Cleland set a school record for single game passing yards with 386 — also throwing four touchdowns — in last week’s 42-34 near-upset at Wellston. A starter since the beginning of his freshman season, Cleland has nearly two full years of playing experience under his belt.
“Like all good quarterbacks, he always has his eyes downfield,” Dean said. “He scrambles very well and keeps every play alive. We will have to contain him in the pocket and at the same time put pressure on him. We have to do a better job in the secondary this week also. A better pass rush always helps our defensive coverage, so we will have to work on that part of the game this week.”
The Marauders average 20 points per game this season, but they have shown big-play potential. They were shut out by Gallia Academy and Vinton County, and held to six points against Nelsonville-York.
In its other six games, Meigs is averaging 29 points per game. Wyatt Hoover is coming off a 201-yard receiving game against Wellston, while Abe Lundy had 82 yards rushing, and 94 yards receiving against the Rockets.
Only Athens had previously scored more than 23 points against Wellston before Meigs’ big night. The Marauders certainly have the offensive weapons to keep Alexander’s defense on its toes.
“I have thought all year that Meigs has played very well at times,” Dean said. “They have a great quarterback in Cleland and one of the strongest running backs we will see this year in Lundy. They are the type of team you can’t rest one play on. They have showed all year they can score at anytime and at any place on the field. Besides some key injuries for Meigs they are also young in some spots, which we all know is not easy at the varsity level.”
The Marauders have struggled on the defensive end however, forcing Cleland and the offense into shootouts. Meigs has given up at least 20 points in every game, surrendering an average of 40.2 points per contest.
It could be an opportunity for Alexander to continue the offensive success it discovered against Warren.
Meigs and Alexander have faced six common opponents — the other five TVC-Ohio teams and Warren.
Alexander has faired better against that competition, beating River Valley 35-0 while Meigs lost to the Raiders 41-25.
And Alexander’s losses have mostly been more competitive. While Warren and Athens outscored Meigs 126-52, Alexander was only outscored 72-47. Nelsonville-York downed Meigs 42-6, but only topped Alexander 13-10.
The game will also be broadcast live on WCHS-TV/WVAH-TV, out of Charleston. The game was moved to Thursday so it could be shown live, as it gives the Spartans and Marauders a chance to play in front of a television audience.
“It’s exciting for sure,” Dean said. “We have worked really hard all year, and to have our final game on TV is like a reward for our team.”
It will be the final game for 13 Alexander seniors who will be trying to beat Meigs for the first time on the varsity level.
The Spartans’ last win over Meigs came in the 2015 regular season finale, 35-26.
The Spartans and their seniors want to close the season and their career with one final victory. Alexander can clinch a .500 season with a win, which would be the program’s third non-losing season since 2011.
“It would be one game better then 2018 and four games better than 2017,” Dean said, reference a 1-9 record two seasons ago. “We want to become better every year, so this is a big game for us.”
