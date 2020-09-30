ALBANY — In the first meeting this year, Tom Fauber’s Alexander Spartans fired up twenty-seven shots on the Gallia Academy Blue Angels but only got two into the twine. “We weren’t very efficient that night but had a lot of offensive control,” Fauber said. “It was an odd shooting night.”
Tuesday evening in Albany, things were a bit more normal as the Spartans, once again, controlled the action from the start in a 5-0 victory.
Leah Esselburn and Amora Albano started the attacks in the first few minutes with shots that goaltender Alivia Lear had to fight to clear. Alexis Queen and Jenelle Fauber also worked into openings that pushed the Academy defense to the limits. Midway through the period, Albano put on a display of footwork that bedeviled the Angels, weaving her way through the defense. She ripped a shot that smacked into the far side of the strings for the first score of the night.
A few minutes later, she was the recipient of a terrific pass from Camryn Courtney that hit her in stride in the middle of the box. She parked the ball into the webbing for her second goal and a 2-0 lead. The Spartans kept the pressure up throughout the half, keeping the visitors on their heels.
Daryn Hoffer up the lead to 3-0 with a bit under five minutes to go in the half. Setting up from twenty yards out after a Gallia Academy infraction, she rocketed a blast into the far upper ninety that was untouchable.
“We did what we had to do in the first half and finished out pretty well,” Fauber said. “Actually, we could have knocked in a few more.”
As the second stanza began, Alexander went back on the attack. Queen beat strong Gallia defender Kaylie Clark for a ball and pushed it to Albano. Albano ran to daylight and drew defenders to her. From there she fed the ball back to Queen and the senior forward drove the ball low into the strings for the 4-0 lead.
On the play, Lear was injured and had to be replaced by Preslee Reed which changed the Gallia Academy on-field structure adding to their problems.
Using the metric of corner kicks, the Spartans had the distinct advantage offensively forcing nine of them to none for the Blue Angels. They were not able to mount any serious attacks against Alexander’s defense.
Off one of the corner kicks, the last goal of the night was knocked in by Ava Green in the midst of a scrum in front of Reed’s goal. With the 5-0 lead, Fauber emptied his bench and the subs held the clean sheet for the Spartans’ second consecutive victory.
“This was a good win for us and we were able to log a lot of minutes for our substitutes tonight. Our defense and midfield did a great job holding them without a serious shot on goal. And our shooting efficiency was much than the first game.”
Standing 6-4, the Spartans will be back on the home pitch on Thursday for their second match with the Athens Bulldogs.
SCORING:
Alex 3 2 5
Gallia 0 0 0
Alex Am Albano 1st 20:11 1-0
Alex Am Albano 1st 14:42 2-0
Alex D Hoffer 1st 04:13 3-0
Alex Queen (Am Albano) 2nd 36:53 4-0
Alex Green 2nd 11:22 5-0
