LANCASTER — The Alexander Spartans traveled to Fairfield Union for a rare Friday night matchup and came away with a solid 5-1 victory.
The win moved Alexander to 2-0 on the season.
Elijah Robe tallied twice for the Spartans while Todd Norris, Tyler Fritchley and Trey Schaller each had single goals. Fritchley’s score came off a set piece feed from Austin Shields. Alexander held a 2-0 lead at the halftime break and kept the Falcons scoreless until two minutes remained in the game.
Alexander coach Kirk Crow was pleased with his team’s offensive intensity: “We had strong distribution from the middle all night long from Parker Bolin while Todd Norris drew continual attention from at least two defenders which opened our attack. As a result, we generated 26 shots on goal out of 37 overall.”
He credited his defense with the near shutout, mentioning the work of goaltender Conner Truax, defender TJ Vogt, Lincoln Meyer, and freshman Ethan Niedhart among others.
“I also have to give credit to Falcon goalie Tyler McClellan who had 21 saves and stopped two penalty kicks; an incredible night for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.