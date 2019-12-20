WELLSTON — The Alexander Spartans took care of business, earning a 61-17 win at Wellston on Thursday.
The Spartans shut out the Rockets in the third quarter, allowing only three second-half points in improving to 6-3 overall.
Alexander is also 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Spartans had four players hit double figures, led by Jadyn Mace. The junior scored 20 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including making 7 of 11 2-point attempts. She added eight rebounds.
Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead each tallied 12 points in the win. Meeks had nine rebounds and three assists, while Grinstead had four assists and four steals.
Taylor Meadows also scored 10 points in the win. She was strong on defense, adding seven rebounds and six steals.
Chloe Payne added four points, making both of her 2-point field goal attempts, while Emma Brooks tallied three points. Erin Scurlock added two assists and two steals.
Alexander led 18-7 after one quarter, and 42-14 at halftime. The lead was 51-14 going to the fourth quarter.
Emma Jadrnicek led Wellston with six points.
Alexander travels to Oak Hill on Monday for its final game before the holiday season.
