ALBANY — Saturday’s trip was over 100 miles to Albany for the Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay and it was more than the long bus ride and ambient temperature that cooled off their hot streak.
In fact, there was some immediate heat but it came from the host Alexander Spartans in a 2-0 win.
The speedy, athletic ‘Stangs were stunned early when Tyler Fritchley was taken down in the box during the initial attack. Captain Austin Shields was called on to take the penalty kick. The savvy senior blistered the strings and the Spartans were on top 1-0 only twenty seconds into the match.
From that point, the first half turned into an aptly described horse race. Both teams rushed up and down the pitch, trying to exploit the other side’s flanks. Clay tried to free slick midfielder Hunter Balon and use the speed of forward Landon West. Defensively, another speedster Andrew Cumberland was frequently disrupting the Spartan attack.
However, the Alexander passing combinations put enough pressure on the Mustang defense to force a number of clearances over the touch line which, in turn, earned several Shields corner kicks. Goaltender Ian Waits had to work hard to turn away successive shots by Kyler D’Augustino and Fritchley.
Toward the middle of the first forty, the Mustangs’ quickness began to show as they began to win the battle to the ball and close off passing lanes. That translated into their only legitimate chances for a score. Balon launched a missile to the far post that netminder Clayton Williams tucked away and Kaden Harper got free for a blast off the post. Isaac York tracked down the rebound and cleared it out of danger.
With under ten to go D’Augustino nearly doubled the lead with two runs down the side. After clearing the defense, both his attempts forced Waits into tough saves. The first half ended with the 1-0 Spartan advantage.
Crow’s analysis of the first half was terse. “We got the penalty kick in the first twenty seconds, were energized for the next five minutes, the energy dropped off, and their speed began to win the ball in the middle.
At halftime, we addressed our spacing, communication, and energy.”
That address was received and fully applied as Alexander’s ability to put combinations together was on display. They kept possession in the Mustangs’ defensive third for the bulk of the opening ten minutes. The visitors’ Conner Tyree did break free once for their best threat but Williams cut off the angle and the shot was well wide of the framework.
Fritchley answered the threat but was tall of the mark with his shot ten minutes later, part of the continued Spartan encampment in the Clay zone. The insurance tally was added a few minutes later as Alexander forced the action.
A defensive clearance to the sideline saved a threat but the ball was put back in play and immediately created more problems. Nathan Brown saved his goalie with a release off the line. Fifteen yards out, sophomore Dylan Allison collected it and then ripped a liner that hit the back of the webbing in a nanosecond. With their possession and passing clicking, the 2-0 lead proved to be all Alexander needed to claim the victory. The Spartans are now 6-1-1.
“We corrected our approach in the second half, worked the small ball, and had a ton of opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net. We had some trouble finishing, I admit, so our shooting percentage might have been terrible. But I’ll take the shutout any day of the week against a good athletic team. I believe it’s our sixth in eight games.”
Next up for Alexander will be a Tuesday home match against South Webster, a game that was postponed due to weather.
The first match of the doubleheader was senior night for the Lady Spartans, recognizing Alexis Queen and Daryn Hoffer. The injury-riddled Spartans dropped a 3-0 nod to Lynchburg-Clay. They’ll have a few days to heal before hosting Warren on Thursday.
SCORING:
Alex 1 1 2
Lburg 0 0 0
Alex Shields (PK) 1st 39:39 1-0
Alex Allison 2nd 16:00 2-0
